Leanne Morgan's BIG PANTY TOUR Adds 14 New Cities

Outback Presents has announced comedian Leanne Morgan's national headlining tour will continue across the United States in September 2022. Today, Morgan revealed the Big Panty Tour will bring her hit stand-up comedy routine to 14 additional cities. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

When asked about the tour Leanne Morgan says, "I'm so tickled to be adding new dates to my Big Panty Tour! I'm having so much fun being with y'all, and can't wait for the fun to continue. Morgan adds, "I feel like I need to clean y'all's house, because everyone has been so sweet on this tour."

After 22 years in comedy, Leanne Morgan has cemented herself as a must watch comedian. Touring across the nation, Morgan's comedy has landed her at the prestigious Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and has brought her development deals for her own sitcom with ABC and Warner Brothers, writer/producer Matt Williams (Rosanne and Home Improvement), TV Land and now with Sony Television. The comedian has garnered over 1.5 million followers across social media and her popular stand-up special, So Yummy has reached over 50 million views on YouTube.

Her fan base continues to grow with her relatability as she discusses everything from being a housewife, sharing Jell-O recipes to having a new grandbaby. She has appeared on ABC's The View, NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick at Nite's Funniest Mom and toured with the Southern Fried Chicks.

For more info on her tour go-to: www.Leannemorgan.com

LEANNE MORGAN: BIG PANTY TOUR 2022 DATES

Friday, June 10, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall *

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Cleveland, OH Connor Palace *

Friday, June 17, 2022 South Bend, IN Morris Performing Arts Center *

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre *

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Del Mar, CA San Diego County Fair*

Friday, June 24, 2022 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium *^

Saturday, June 25, 2022 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre *^

Friday, July 29, 2022 Hattiesburg, MS Seanger Theater*

Friday, August 5, 2022 Fort Wayne, IN Embassy Theatre *

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Toledo, OH Stranahan Theatre *

Friday, August 12, 2022 Davenport, IA Adler Theatre *

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater *

Friday, August 19, 2022 Little Rock, AR Robinson Performance Hall *^

Saturday August 20, 2022 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center Mark C Smith Concert Hall *^

Saturday August 21, 2022 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center Mark C Smith Concert Hall *^

Friday, August 26, 2022 Fort Smith, AR ArcBest Performing Arts Center *

Saturday, August 27, 2022 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland *

Saturday, September 10, 2022 Bowling Green, KY SKyPAC

Sunday, September 11, 2022 Paducah, KY The Carson Center

Thursday, September 15, 2022 Madison, WI Capitol Theater *

Friday, September 16, 2022 Rockford, IL Coronado PAC *

Saturday, September 17, 2022 Springfield, IL UIS Performing Arts Center *

Friday, September 30, 2022 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

Saturday, October 1, 2022 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

Friday, October 7, 2022 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre *

Saturday, October 8, 2022 Sioux City, IA Orpheum Theatre *

Saturday, October 15, 2022 Coral Springs, FL Coral Springs Center For The Arts

Sunday, October 16, 2022 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Friday, October 28, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater *

Saturday, October 29, 2022 Cabazon, CA Morongo Casino

Thursday, November 3, 2022 Baton Rouge, LA River Center Theatre

Friday, November 4, 2022 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre

Friday, November 11, 2022 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

Thursday, November 17, 2022 Fayetteville, NC Crown Theatre +

Friday, November 18, 2022 Columbia, SC Koger Center For The Arts

Saturday, November 19, 2022 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Thursday, December 8, 2022 Las Vegas, NV Wynn Las Vegas

*On sale now

^Low tickets remain

+ On sale July 8, 2022

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. From their home base in Nashville, TN, Outback Presents specializes in producing music and comedy shows, tours and festivals across North America and connecting their diverse roster of artists with their fans. For more information, visit www.outbackpresents.com.