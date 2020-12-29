LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards! North Texas Performing Arts Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Dallas!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Dallas:

Best Ensemble

MAMMA MIA - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 14%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 13%

ELLA ENCHANTED - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020 10%

Costume Design of the Decade

Lisa Rodenbaugh - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 21%

Nita Cadenhead - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 18%

Tina Barrus - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Company - 2016 10%

Dancer Of The Decade

Tevin Cates - WEST SIDE STORY - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 40%

Brad Weatherford - FOOTLOOSE - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2014 19%

David Midkiff - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company - 2019 8%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Nick Mann - LES MISERABLES - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2019 23%

Natalie Burkhart - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 20%

Tron Sutton - ELLA ENCHANTED - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020 9%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Aaron Arroyo - THE CRUCIBLE - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2019 18%

Connie Sanchez - AMON! THE ULTIMATE TEXAN - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 17%

Jeff Swearingen - THE ODD COUPLE - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2018 9%

Favorite Social Media

North Texas Performing Arts 30%

Artisan Center Theatre 27%

Casa Manana 10%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Wes Taylor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 21%

Andrew Makepeace - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 19%

Wes Taylor - ELLA ENCHANTED - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020 12%

Original Script Of The Decade

Greg McKnight - BETA KID - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 21%

Dave Lieber - AMON! THE ULTIMATE TEXAN - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 19%

Erin Malone Turner - I THOUGHT YOU HUNG THE MOON - The Luckenbooth Theatre - 2020 13%

Performer Of The Decade

Shaun Senter - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 18%

Mary Margaret Gates - 9 TO 5 - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2020 14%

Tilda Grace - FIREBRINGER - MYO Theatre - 2019 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 19%

NEWSIES - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 13%

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

AMON! THE ULTIMATE TEXAN - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020 20%

ROMEO AND JULIET - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 14%

I THOUGHT YOU HUNG THE MOON - The Luckenbooth Theatre - 2020 13%

Set Design Of The Decade

Bryan Douglas - SEUSSICAL - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020 18%

Denver Danyla - AVENUE Q - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 16%

Kennedy Smith - 9 TO 5 - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2020 10%

Sound Design of the Decade

Wes Taylor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 33%

Aaron Arroyo - QUOTH THE RAVEN - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 18%

Ryan Matthieu Smith - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 17%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

North Texas Performing Arts 26%

Casa Manana 16%

Dallas Children's Theater 12%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Violet Novak - ELLA ENCHANTED - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020 16%

Kally Duncan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory - 2019 13%

Gary Eoff - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Allen's Community Theatre - 2019 7%