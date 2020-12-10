Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Dallas!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Dallas:

Best Ensemble

MAMMA MIA - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 18%

FIREBRINGER - MYO Theatre - 2019 10%

ELLA ENCHANTED - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020 8%

Costume Design of the Decade

Lisa Rodenbaugh - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 29%

Tina Barrus - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Company - 2016 14%

Tess Cutillo - BE MORE CHILL - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2019 12%

Dancer Of The Decade

Tevin Cates - WEST SIDE STORY - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 38%

Brad Weatherford - FOOTLOOSE - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2014 22%

David Midkiff - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company - 2019 6%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Nick Mann - LES MISERABLES - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2019 25%

Robyn Mead - MONTY PYTHON'S PAMALOT - Allen's Community Theatre - 2019 12%

Rebecca Lowrey - ROCKY HORROR - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2018 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Aaron Arroyo - THE CRUCIBLE - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2019 24%

Juan M. Perez - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Garland Civic Theatre - 2020 15%

Jeff Swearingen - THE ODD COUPLE - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2018 11%

Favorite Social Media

North Texas Performing Arts 40%

Artisan Center Theatre 11%

Theatre Three 10%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Andrew Makepeace - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 24%

Denver Danyla - PUFFS - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 17%

Wes Taylor - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 12%

Original Script Of The Decade

Greg McKnight - BETA KID - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 26%

Erin Malone Turner - I THOUGHT YOU HUNG THE MOON - The Luckenbooth Theatre - 2020 12%

Jeff Swearingen - A SCHOOL BUS NAMED DESIRE - Fun House Theatre & Film - 2016 12%

Performer Of The Decade

Mary Margaret Gates - 9 TO 5 - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2020 19%

Tilda Grace - FIREBRINGER - MYO Theatre - 2019 13%

Gary Eoff - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT! - Allen's Community Theater - 2019 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

NEWSIES - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 19%

FIREBRINGER - MYO Theatre - 2019 12%

LITTLE WOMEN - Dallas Children's Theater - 2019 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ROMEO AND JULIET - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 16%

I THOUGHT YOU HUNG THE MOON - The Luckenbooth Theatre - 2020 15%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Denver Danyla - AVENUE Q - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 21%

Kennedy Smith - 9 TO 5 - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2020 13%

Billy Betsill and Ashley H. White - GHOST QUARTET - Imprint Theatreworks - 2019 8%

Sound Design of the Decade

Aaron Arroyo - QUOTH THE RAVEN - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 29%

Ryan Matthieu Smith - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 23%

Wes Taylor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 17%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

North Texas Performing Arts 29%

Dallas Children's Theater 13%

Watertower Theatre 10%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Kally Duncan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory - 2019 17%

Violet Novak - ELLA ENCHANTED - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020 16%

Gary Eoff - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Allen's Community Theatre - 2019 10%