"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Individual Tickets for 2026-27 Bass Hall Broadway Season to Go on Sale This Week
The lineup includes The Outsiders, Operation Mincemeat, and more.
Performing Arts Fort Worth has announced that tickets for the six remaining Broadway tours coming to Fort Worth as part of the 2026-2027 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank go on sale to the public Friday, November 20 at 10am.
Share the experience of the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein classic celebrating 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC. From the Tony Award-winning director and choreographer of Kinky Boots and Hairspray comes the new musical comedy for audiences of all ages that brings heart, laughter and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop, BOOP! THE MUSICAL. Then, be our guest for the enchanting new production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney's first North American tour of the beloved musical in over 25 years.
Direct from Broadway, the five-time Tony Award-winning musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is an uplifting story inspired by true events that brings the Grammy Award-winning album to life. Then comes the West End sensation turned Broadway hit telling the hilarious true story of the secret mission that turned the tide of WWII, OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL. Finally, stay gold as an iconic coming of age story comes to life in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS, closing the 2026-2027 season.
Tickets can be purchased through the only official outlets — online or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth Box Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm, and Saturday, 10:00am-4:00pm. For group sales discounts, please visit www.basshall.com/groups.
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