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Performing Arts Fort Worth has announced that tickets for the six remaining Broadway tours coming to Fort Worth as part of the 2026-2027 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank go on sale to the public Friday, November 20 at 10am.

Share the experience of the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein classic celebrating 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC. From the Tony Award-winning director and choreographer of Kinky Boots and Hairspray comes the new musical comedy for audiences of all ages that brings heart, laughter and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop, BOOP! THE MUSICAL. Then, be our guest for the enchanting new production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney's first North American tour of the beloved musical in over 25 years.

Direct from Broadway, the five-time Tony Award-winning musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is an uplifting story inspired by true events that brings the Grammy Award-winning album to life. Then comes the West End sensation turned Broadway hit telling the hilarious true story of the secret mission that turned the tide of WWII, OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL. Finally, stay gold as an iconic coming of age story comes to life in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS, closing the 2026-2027 season.

Tickets can be purchased through the only official outlets — online or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth Box Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm, and Saturday, 10:00am-4:00pm. For group sales discounts, please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

The race is on for the Dallas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 IN THE HEIGHTS Upright Theatre Company 10% 2 JEKYLL & HYDE Grand Prairie Arts Council 9% 3 NEXT TO NORMAL Roundtable Theatre Troupe 6% 4 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Grand Prairie Arts Council 5% 5 DISNEY'S FROZEN Wichita Theatre 5% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Upright Theatre Company 13% 2 LA GRINGA The Beacon Theatre 6% 3 YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU NTPA -North Texas Performing Arts Community Theatre 6% 4 A COMEDY OF TENORS Runway theatre 5% 5 33 VARIATIONS Theatre Arlington - Al and Shalyn Clark Mainstage 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Grand Prairie Arts Council 12% 2 Upright Theatre Company 11% 3 Casa Manana Theater 10% 4 Lubbock Moonlight Musicals 8% 5 Wichita Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Brendan Reimer - JEKYLL & HYDE Grand Prairie Arts Council 9% 2 DAYAN RODRIGUEZ - IN THE HEIGHTS Upright Theatre Company 6% 3 David Postlewate - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Casa Mañana 5% 4 Anthony J. Ortega - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Grand Prairie Arts Council 4% 5 Payton French - Oliver! at Stand Performing Arts 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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