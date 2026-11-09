GREMLINS! (MOSTLY) to Open at Theatre Three in Dallas for Holiday Season

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]Theatre Three unleashes a mischievous new theatrical adventure with Matt Lyle's GREMLINS! (mostly), directed by Jeffrey Schmidt and running December 3–20. An underrated holiday classic, GREMLINS! (mostly) blends movie nostalgia, generational comedy, and a fresh take on the monsters competing for our attention.

Billie is a typical teen with a cold and a very ambitious sick-day goal: scroll on her phone for EIGHT STRAIGHT HOURS. DO NOT DISTURB. Her grandfather has other plans: an all-out battle for her attention span. Can a wildly misremembered version of the movie Gremlins break through the noise, or has the internet already planted too many little monsters in her brain? TRIGGER WARNING: This performance contains Gremlin Nudity.

When asked what inspired him to write GREMLINS! (mostly), local playwright Matt Lyle responded, 'You can't parody something that you don't love. So, first of all, I love the movie and that era of movie making. That being said, it's not a traditional, straightforward parody so much as a wildly misremembered version told from the perspective of one character who hasn't seen the movie in forty-two years. I love writing this type of play. There aren't a lot of plays like it so there are really no rules for it. And I believe the theater can be so much fun when you throw caution to the wind and make something wild and surprising. I like when people leave the theater saying, 'How the hell did they think of that?''

When asked why Theatre Three wanted to commission Matt Lyle to write this play, Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt responded, 'I've been wanting to adapt Gremlins as a holiday alternative for years. Who better to make my dreams come true than the guy who brought us The Trade!'

Tickets for GREMLINS! (mostly) are on sale now at www.Theatre3Dallas.com and range from $10*-$40. Inquiries about tickets can be addressed at 214-871-3300 x1 or by e-mail at BoxOffice@t3dallas.org. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St. #120, Dallas, TX 75201. Complimentary parking available in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage (T3 provides validation).

*$10 rush tickets are available on Thursday night performances.



Photo Credit: goes to Jeffrey Schmidt.

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