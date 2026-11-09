Family Music Theatre to Hold Midnight Train Gala Celebrating 32 Years in Grand Prairie

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Family Music Theatre (FMT) invites North Texas audiences to its Midnight Train Gala: Sound of the 60s, taking place Sunday, December 6, 2026, at the beautiful Ruthe Jackson Center in Grand Prairie.

Celebrating 32 years of bringing families together through the performing arts, the fundraising gala will feature live musical entertainment, delicious hors d'oeuvres, raffles, a silent auction, and an exclusive announcement of Family Music Theatre's 2027 season.

Inspired by the unforgettable sounds of the 1960s, the evening will transport guests through the music of Motown, Soul, and Pop, honoring an era that shaped generations of American music and culture.

AN ALL-STAR EVENING OF LOCAL TALENT

The gala will showcase an exciting ensemble of North Texas performers, including Christion Draper, Chelsea Bridgman, Sydney Cornelius, Valizander Banks, Andre Perkins, Angela Germany, Sara-Joe Kottas, Samuel Germany, DeShawn Thomas, Paige Schick, Daniel Walker, Johnny Bankhead, and more.

Audiences can expect dynamic musical medleys, soulful performances, and a celebration of the artists and community members who have helped shape Family Music Theatre's legacy.

AN EVENING OF MUSIC, FOOD, AND CELEBRATION

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a Social Hour, a welcome reception featuring passed hors d'oeuvres, refreshments, and opportunities to mingle and participate in the silent auction at the elegant Ruthe Jackson Center.

Ballroom doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the main performance beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Throughout the evening, attendees will have opportunities to support FMT through raffles, a silent auction, and special fundraising appeals.

In addition, gala guests will be among the first to discover Family Music Theatre's complete 2027 season, which will be unveiled exclusively during the live event. The announcement will not be livestreamed.

CELEBRATING 32 YEARS OF COMMUNITY IMPACT

For more than three decades, Family Music Theatre has provided affordable, family-friendly theatrical productions and performing arts opportunities to residents of Southern Dallas County and surrounding communities.

Operating as a 501(c)(3) FMT is committed to making the performing arts accessible to families across economic backgrounds, with a particular focus on serving historically underserved and lower-income communities.

Through mainstage productions, youth theatre programs, summer camps, and educational opportunities, the organization helps performers of all ages develop confidence, creativity, collaboration, and a lifelong appreciation for the arts. Proceeds from the Midnight Train Gala will support these efforts.

Businesses and individuals are also invited to support the gala through sponsorship opportunities, which offer recognition during the event and additional benefits throughout Family Music Theatre's theatrical season. Contact Sydney Cornelius at marketing@gifca.org for more information on sponsorship opportunities.

Those unable to attend can participate through the organization's Donate a Ticket initiative.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Midnight Train Gala: Sound of the 60s

Date: Sunday, December 6, 2026

Location: Ruthe Jackson Center, Grand Prairie, Texas

Welcome Reception: 5:30 p.m.

Ballroom Doors: 6:30 p.m.

Performance: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $100 per person

For tickets and additional information, visit Family Music Theatre's official gala website https://www.familymusictheatre.com/gala2026

ABOUT FAMILY MUSIC THEATRE

For more than 32 years, Family Music Theatre has entertained North Texas with family-friendly programming and incredible vocal talent. The community theatre is dedicated to producing top-quality musical theatre entertainment that is guaranteed safe for the whole family. For more information about Family Music Theatre, visit https://www.familymusictheatre.com/.

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