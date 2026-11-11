FROZEN to Open at The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch, Texas

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Disney's Frozen will come to The Firehouse Theatre December 3–20, 2026. Directed by Amy Parsons and Music Directed by Rebekah Prim, Frozen is a tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love.

In the kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world and increasingly distant from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she's desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control, and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends on Arendelle, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home – with the help of hardworking ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf.

“We're so excited to bring Frozen to the Firehouse audiences because it's the PERFECT way to end the year and celebrate the holiday season,” says Director Amy Parsons. “With familiar characters and music, we know audiences will feel the nostalgia of the Disney classic come to life as well as the laughter and magic of this feel-good show!”

Tickets to Frozen are $41 for adults and $37 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Saturday matinee performances are $37. Walk-up $20 rush tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday night performances and must be purchased in-person at the box office. (Rush tickets are $17 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability.)

Flex 10 and Flex 6 packages are still available, providing the best value for the remaining mainstage productions in The Firehouse Theatre's 2026 Season. Flex tickets can be used in any combination for the 2026 MainStage Season. Benefits include priority access to seating and performance dates, as well as the best per-ticket price.

Preview Night takes place Thursday, December 3, with Opening Night following on Friday, December 4.

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