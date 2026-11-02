Dallas ISD and Broadway Dallas Unveil BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB- Themed STEAM Program

NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Broadway Dallas and Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD) have announced the continuation of the annual district-wide STEAM education program themed around the Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club.

Theater students and teachers from 42 Dallas ISD middle and high schools are participating in specially curated curriculum that relates to the production. As part of the lesson plan, all participating students and teachers will attend a dedicated performance of Buena Vista Social Club at the Music Hall at Fair Park where the show is playing November 3-15, 2026.

Over the course of eight customized lessons, Dallas ISD middle and high school students are working to create their own lighting show for one song from Buena Vista Social Club, utilizing the same six-instrument plot every participating campus receives. Each student project focuses on expressing the song's mood and story, coding each design with ETC Nomad, the same lighting board software used in professional theater houses. To adequately prepare for creating their final projects, students are studying necessary concepts of color theory, physics, algebra, Cuban history, and financial literacy. When they attend the dedicated performance of Buena Vista Social Club, students will not only get to watch a professional solve the same problems at scale, they will also see their own work on digital displays throughout the Music Hall.

The program was born of a growing partnership between Broadway Dallas and Dallas ISD, with the goal to provide students with access to 'the spirit of Broadway' through a wide array of programs and initiatives. This program has previously centered around the national tours of HAMILTON, AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, BEETLEJUICE, HADESTOWN and THE WIZ.

'At Broadway Dallas, we believe that live theater has the power to inspire curiosity and open doors to new possibilities for students,' said Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas. 'Through this program, we're proud to bring meaningful STEAM learning experiences to classrooms through theater, and we hope to deepen students' appreciation for the arts while encouraging them to explore various creative and innovative career paths.'

About Buena Vista Social Club

It's been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the 'Queen of Feeling,' her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba - until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

Buena Vista Social Club is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

Buena Vista Social Club won 5 Tony Awards including Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans), Best Choreography (Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck), and Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia). A Special Tony Award was awarded to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club, and the Original Broadway Cast Recording received the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club features the soul-stirring music of Cuba's golden age, choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).

On Broadway, the band of Buena Vista Social Club features creative consultation by David Yazbek, music supervision by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations and arrangements and music direction by Tony Award winner Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, music consultation by Juan De Marcos.

Buena Vista Social Club features scenery by Tony nominee Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Tony nominee Dede Ayite, lighting by Tony nominee Tyler Micoleau, sound by Tony Award winner Jonathan Deans, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, and casting by The TRC Company.

The North American Tour of Buena Vista Social Club is produced by Orin Wolf, John Styles, Barbara Broccoli, Atlantic Theater Company, Luis Miranda, LaChanze, John Leguizamo and NETworks Presentations with Executive Producer Hannah Rosenthal.

Buena Vista Social Club and WORLD CIRCUIT RECORDS released the show's Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek. The album is co-produced by Marco Paguia and Orin Wolf, and Executive Produced by Allan Williams.

Buena Vista Social Club made its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, New York City in December 2023 and was nominated for Best Musical by the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle organizations.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming