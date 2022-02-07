Dallas Black Dance Theatre DBDT: ENCOURE! Takes Dancing Beyond Borders to Richardson

Dallas Black Dance Theatre's DBDT: Encore! Dancing Beyond Borders - North performance features season highlights, including a majestic fantasy and a historical drama. Bank of Texas is the Presenting Sponsor for the performance on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 7:30 pm CST in the Charles W. Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations at 2351 Performance Dr. in Richardson, TX. The performance will also be available via live stream and on-demand.

DBDT: Encore! is under the artistic direction of Nycole Ray. Ms. Ray's creativity molds two of the works, which she choreographed for the company. The dancers appear to levitate across the stage as they perform Opaque, a mysterious and majestic work. In Nineteenth, another Ray showpiece, the dancers pay homage to women who engage in a historical tug-of-war for power as they pursue the right to vote and gain equality. The Kaleta A. Doolin Foundation is supporting the careers of female choreographers for DBDT's 45th anniversary season.

Former DBDT principal dancer Darryl B. Sneed choreographed Some Moan for Love. Sneed who was also a resident choreographer for the company, created the moving male solo that expresses the sentiment of love in hopes of reciprocation.

While DBDT is celebrating its 45th anniversary, DBDT: Encore! has been a part of the company for 22 seasons. Founded in 2000 by Ann Williams, DBDT: Encore! represents the next generation of Dallas Black Dance Theatre as the professional training company for DBDT. Ms. Williams created the company to satisfy demand for dance in Dallas and the local community. The company consists of 10 classically trained and highly skilled dancers from around the nation.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Dancing Beyond Borders - North

March 26, 2022, 7:30 pm

Charles W. Eiseman Center for the Performing Arts

2351 Performance Dr., Richardson, TX.

In-person + Live streaming + On-demand

In-person tickets are $45.

Virtual tickets are $30 per household. Watch the live stream broadcast in real-time at 7:30 pm CST on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Or watch it on-demand starting at 10 pm CST Saturday through Monday, March 28, 11:59 pm CST.

For ticket details, visit www.eisemanncenter.com.

For more performance details visit www.DBDT.com.