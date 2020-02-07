Curiosity Lab & Theater Presents "now That You've Seen Me Naked", A Sketch & Musical Comedy That Uncovers The Humor In Dating And Relationships. Coming To Dallas From Houston, Austin And New York City For A Special Staged Reading With Highlights From The Show Where We Explore Such Deep Questions As:

* Can men and women exist in the same bathroom?

* What do Prince Charming and Snow White talk about after that kiss?

* Do you know what's in your girlfriend's nightstand?

* Is love just Performance Art?

Whether you're in or out of love, this is the most fun you can have with your clothes on!

WHAT:

"Now That You've Seen Me Naked" - a staged reading of a sketch & musical comedy celebrating the more ridiculous aspects of dating and relationships

WHEN:

February 29, 2020 7pm

WHERE:

Brookhaven College 3939 Valley View Lane Room, Farmers Branch, Beverages and light snacks. Further details with ticket sale.

DONATION:

$25.00

nowthatyouveseenmenaked.com

Or call: 212-575-1789

CAST:

John Arnold, Estee Burks, Seth Cunningham, James Duncan, Brad Goertz, Natalie Nassar, Mitch Pengra, Helen Rios, Whitney Zangarine.

BOOK, MUSIC & LYRICS:

Delilah Blake, Pat Buchta,Travis Kirk Coombs,Tate Ellington, Rick Hip-Flores, Devon Ragsdale, Michael Weems

DIRECTED BY: Brian Chambers

STORY:

This show in it's entirety has been performed over 60 times to sold-out, appreciative audiences in NYC, Austin, and Houston. We plan to take it to Off-Broadway and around the country beginning Fall of this year. We are excited to be offering it in Dallas in this staged reading format and plan to be back with bells and whistles for the full show in 2021.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You