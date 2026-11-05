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CeCe Teneal's DIVAS OF SOUL to Bring 50 YEARS OF SOUL HITS to Coppell Arts Center

the production spans disco, Broadway and pop hits, with tickets priced at $55.73 through the Arts Center box office.

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CeCe Teneal's DIVAS OF SOUL to Bring 50 YEARS OF SOUL HITS to Coppell Arts Center

CeCe Teneal's DIVAS OF SOUL is coming to Coppell on Saturday, January 23, 2027, at 7:30 PM. This spectacular celebration of 50 years of chart-topping music from artists like Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, and more has wowed audiences worldwide, featuring hits from the Disco Era ("Ring My Bell," "Best of My Love") to Broadway ("And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going") and Pop ("What's Love Got to Do with It," "I'm Every Woman").

An award-winning songstress in her own right, CeCe Teneal has been nominated for four Independent Music Awards and claimed the title for 2011 Best Gospel Song (“I Heard You Prayin'”) and 2011 Best R&B Album (Train from Osteen), as well as 2018 Best Soul/Funk/Fusion Song ("Danger").

She was chosen as the halftime headliner for the 2019 Citrus Bowl, and in 2022, Mayor Buddy Dyer and Mayor Jerry Demmings proclaimed September 17th as Annual Cece Teneal Day in Orlando and Orange County respectively to celebrate her 20 years of arts and entertainment contributions. In 2023, Cece was honored by the Orlando Magic as a Diversity Game Changer for her philanthropic work in Central Florida.

Tickets are $55.73 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Arts Center box office at 972-304-7047. ​

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