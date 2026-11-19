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Lyric Stage Dallas Executive Director Catherine Carpenter Cox announced the appointment of film and television star Malcolm Goodwin and Broadway veteran Victor Hawks as the organization's new Co-Artistic Directors, ushering in an exciting chapter for one of Texas' respected musical theatre institutions.

Founded in 1993 by Steven Jones, Lyric Stage has spent more than three decades preserving and developing the American musical through professional productions, world premieres, and restorations of Broadway classics. Under Cox's leadership, the organization is building upon that legacy while expanding artistic programming, education, and community engagement.

"Lyric Stage has always been much more than a theatre company," said Cox. "Malcolm and Victor bring world-class experience, bold creative vision, and a shared passion for storytelling that will help us honor that legacy while building an exciting future."

Malcolm Goodwin is an award-winning actor, director, and producer best known for portraying Chief Detective Oscar Finlay in Amazon's Reacher and Clive Babineaux in The CW's iZombie. With a career spanning nearly three decades, Goodwin has built an extensive and diverse body of work across film and television, appearing in acclaimed productions including The Fall of the House of Usher, American Gangster, and Leatherheads, directed by George Clooney, among many others.

Raised in Brooklyn, Goodwin began performing with the Brooklyn Boys Choir, appearing with the New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center. He trained at Julia Richman Talent Unlimited High School, Ensemble Theatre Community School, and SUNY Purchase College's Acting Conservatory, earning a BFA in Theatre Arts and Film.

Beyond performing at Manhattan Theatre Club and other New York venues, Goodwin has designed and built several theatres, transforming unconventional spaces into intimate performance venues. His technical expertise in lighting and stage production, combined with his passion for storytelling, led him into filmmaking and directing. An alumnus of the Warner Bros. Directors' Workshop, he now brings his Hollywood experience full circle to his theatrical roots.

Victor Hawks is a Broadway veteran, actor, playwright, screenwriter, director, and producer. After studying Musical Theatre at The Catholic University of America, Hawks performed in South Pacific (Lincoln Center / Stewpot), Urinetown the Musical (Original Broadway Company), LES MISERABLES (2006 Broadway Revival), and The Producers (Leo Company / National Tour). He also performed on the Tony Awards with Urinetown and South Pacific.

His film credits include Construction (actor, writer, producer), Pass the Light (director, writer, producer), Be the Light (screenwriter, executive producer), Sweet Sweet Summertime (screenwriter), and A Christmas in New Hope (producer).

Goodwin and Hawks co-founded Team Vision Entertainment, developing projects across film, television, and theatre.

"Theatre is where everything started for me," said Goodwin. "To help shape Lyric Stage's future alongside Catherine and Victor feels like coming full circle."

"Musical theatre changed my life," added Hawks. "We're excited to create new opportunities for artists, students, and audiences."

Cox marked her directorial debut with Godspell, which opened Lyric Stage's 33rd season October 16-25, 2026. The production's themes of love, faith, friendship, and community reflect the organization's renewed artistic vision.

A cornerstone of Cox's vision is the expansion of Lyric Stage Academy, with additional educational programming planned for 2027. Initiatives include musical theatre, acting for stage and screen, vocal training, dance, technical theatre, filmmaking, mentorship, youth productions, and master classes with Broadway and Hollywood professionals.

Lyric Stage also plans Children's Theatre, Summer Stock, professional training, and a New Works Lab to develop emerging musicals.

Benjamin Doan-Stevens, Lyric Stage's Technical Director, has been appointed Director of the Schmidt & Jones Awards, strengthening the organization's commitment to recognizing outstanding high school musical theatre talent throughout North Texas.

"Great organizations honor their history while embracing possibility," said Cox. "We are building on the foundation, not replacing it. Our goal is to ensure Lyric Stage continues inspiring artists, audiences, and future generations."

Founded by Steven Jones in 1993, Lyric Stage is a professional nonprofit theatre dedicated to preserving, developing, and celebrating the American musical.

The race is on for the Dallas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 IN THE HEIGHTS Upright Theatre Company 10% 2 JEKYLL & HYDE Grand Prairie Arts Council 8% 3 NEXT TO NORMAL Roundtable Theatre Troupe 6% 4 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Grand Prairie Arts Council 4% 5 ANASTASIA Grand Prairie Arts Council 4% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Upright Theatre Company 13% 2 LA GRINGA The Beacon Theatre 6% 3 YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU NTPA -North Texas Performing Arts Community Theatre 6% 4 AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Beacon Performing Arts 6% 5 A COMEDY OF TENORS Runway theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Grand Prairie Arts Council 11% 2 Upright Theatre Company 11% 3 Casa Manana Theater 9% 4 Lubbock Moonlight Musicals 7% 5 Wichita Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Brendan Reimer - JEKYLL & HYDE Grand Prairie Arts Council 8% 2 DAYAN RODRIGUEZ - IN THE HEIGHTS Upright Theatre Company 6% 3 David Postlewate - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Casa Mañana 4% 4 Anthony J. Ortega - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Grand Prairie Arts Council 4% 5 Alli Perez - IN THE HEIGHTS Upright Theatre Company 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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