Back by Popular Demand: The Texas Gypsies Return to Hill Country Community Theatre with Big Bad Hits of the 1940s

Audiences will be treated to an unforgettable performance featuring big bad hits of the 1940s, delivered with the signature flair that only the Texas Gypsies can provide.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

The Hill Country Community Theatre is set to sizzle as the Texas Gypsies, a six-piece band of unparalleled talent, make a triumphant return by popular demand.

On Saturday, January 13th at 7:30 pm and Sunday, January 14th at 2:00 pm, audiences will be treated to an unforgettable performance featuring big bad hits of the 1940s, delivered with the signature flair that only the Texas Gypsies can provide.

Comprising a stellar lineup of well-seasoned players, including Grammy winners and musicians who have shared the stage with today's top performers such as The Jacksons, Paul McCartney, Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, Texas Playboys, Wynton Marsalis, Tony Bennett, Barbara Mandrell, Blues Brothers, and many more, the Texas Gypsies are a musical force to be reckoned with.

Known for their versatile musicality, the Texas Gypsies boast a unique take on Classic Jazz and Swing, Gypsy Jazz (Django), Western Swing (Bob Wills), New Orleans sounds, Classic Rock, and Pop. The band's repertoire extends beyond covers, as they showcase their artistry with original compositions that add a contemporary twist to their timeless sound.

This "Retro-Electric" award-winning band has earned a reputation for delivering classy, unique, and fun performances suitable for any event. Their captivating stage presence and genre-spanning repertoire make them a favorite among audiences of all ages.

The evening will commence with a delightful pre-show experience featuring hors d'oeuvres and drinks, all included with the price of the ticket. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the magic of the Texas Gypsies live at the Hill Country Community Theatre on Saturday, January 13th at 7:30 pm and Sunday, January 14th at 2:00 pm. Adult tickets are priced at $50, plus applicable fees.

For more information, please visit our website at Click Here or contact us at 830.798.8944.

Hill Country Community Theatre is a non-profit organization bringing high-quality theatrical productions to Cottonwood Shores, Texas, and the surrounding areas since 1985. HCCT's mission is to provide opportunities for people of all ages to participate in, appreciate, and enjoy the art of live theatre.


