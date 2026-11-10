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Amber Barbee Pickens to Headline Free EMPOWER Series Workshop in Dallas

The conversation will cover Pickens' path from Booker T. Washington High School to The Juilliard School and her work on Broadway and television.

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Amber Barbee Pickens to Headline Free EMPOWER Series Workshop in Dallas

EMPOWER Series, Inc. will welcome award-winning Broadway performer, actress, author, and Dallas Arts & Culture Commissioner Amber Barbee Pickens for its annual Putting It All Together workshop on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center in Dallas.

The free public event, titled 'Putting It All Together: Your Story. Your Choices. Your Next Chapter,' will explore Pickens' journey from Dallas to Juilliard, Broadway, television, film, and community leadership.

A graduate of Dallas's Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts and The Juilliard School, Pickens performed in Cirque du Soleil's Broadway production Paramour and received a Chita Rivera Award for her performance in The Wrong Man.

Her performing credits also include Don't Bother Me I Can't Cope, The Wiz, and The Black Clown, in which she portrayed Josephine Baker. Her television credits include Law & Order: SVU, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Beyond performing, Pickens has served as a choreographer and movement coach on the film Passing, contributed to a Christian Dior editorial for French Vogue, and developed Kickback & Chat with Amber Pickens, a digital program highlighting creative journeys.

She currently serves as Dallas Arts & Culture Commissioner for District 3 and is co-founder and president of the Juilliard Black Alumni Association.

A Journey That Began in Dallas

An archival FOX 4 News Connections feature offers a glimpse of Pickens as a 16-year-old student at Booker T. Washington High School. The report highlighted her selection for a prestigious Alvin Ailey summer fellowship and her efforts to help a close friend through Make-A-Wish.

At the upcoming workshop, EMPOWER Series Founder and Executive Director Clifton Ellis Johnson will explore more than Pickens' professional achievements.

The conversation will focus on the challenges she encountered, the choices she made, the relationships that influenced her, and the lessons she learned.

Participants will be encouraged to reflect on their own experiences, imagine new possibilities, and consider the choices that could shape their next chapters.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Putting It All Together: Your Story. Your Choices. Your Next Chapter.

Featured Guest: Amber Barbee Pickens

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM–12:00 PM Central

Venue: Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center

Address: 2901 Pennsylvania Avenue, Dallas, TX 75215

Admission: FREE

Networking and refreshments begin at 10:00 AM. The featured conversation begins at 10:30 AM and will also be livestreamed on EMPOWER Series' YouTube and Facebook channels.

Free registration: https://empowerseries.networkforgood.com/events/106668-your-story-your-choices

ABOUT EMPOWER SERIES

Founded in April 2011, EMPOWER Series, Inc. offers free monthly workshops providing HOPE, INSPIRATION, EDUCATION, and CONNECTIONS TO RESOURCES.

Its mission is to positively impact the world by inspiring people to thrive in every area of their lives.

Amber Barbee Pickens to Headline Free EMPOWER Series Workshop in Dallas Image

Amber Barbee Pickens to Headline Free EMPOWER Series Workshop in Dallas Image



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