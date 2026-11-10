My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Amber Barbee Pickens to Headline Free EMPOWER Series Workshop in Dallas
The conversation will cover Pickens' path from Booker T. Washington High School to The Juilliard School and her work on Broadway and television.
EMPOWER Series, Inc. will welcome award-winning Broadway performer, actress, author, and Dallas Arts & Culture Commissioner Amber Barbee Pickens for its annual Putting It All Together workshop on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center in Dallas.
The free public event, titled 'Putting It All Together: Your Story. Your Choices. Your Next Chapter,' will explore Pickens' journey from Dallas to Juilliard, Broadway, television, film, and community leadership.
A graduate of Dallas's Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts and The Juilliard School, Pickens performed in Cirque du Soleil's Broadway production Paramour and received a Chita Rivera Award for her performance in The Wrong Man.
Her performing credits also include Don't Bother Me I Can't Cope, The Wiz, and The Black Clown, in which she portrayed Josephine Baker. Her television credits include Law & Order: SVU, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Beyond performing, Pickens has served as a choreographer and movement coach on the film Passing, contributed to a Christian Dior editorial for French Vogue, and developed Kickback & Chat with Amber Pickens, a digital program highlighting creative journeys.
She currently serves as Dallas Arts & Culture Commissioner for District 3 and is co-founder and president of the Juilliard Black Alumni Association.
A Journey That Began in Dallas
An archival FOX 4 News Connections feature offers a glimpse of Pickens as a 16-year-old student at Booker T. Washington High School. The report highlighted her selection for a prestigious Alvin Ailey summer fellowship and her efforts to help a close friend through Make-A-Wish.
At the upcoming workshop, EMPOWER Series Founder and Executive Director Clifton Ellis Johnson will explore more than Pickens' professional achievements.
The conversation will focus on the challenges she encountered, the choices she made, the relationships that influenced her, and the lessons she learned.
Participants will be encouraged to reflect on their own experiences, imagine new possibilities, and consider the choices that could shape their next chapters.
EVENT DETAILS
Event: Putting It All Together: Your Story. Your Choices. Your Next Chapter.
Featured Guest: Amber Barbee Pickens
Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM–12:00 PM Central
Venue: Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center
Address: 2901 Pennsylvania Avenue, Dallas, TX 75215
Admission: FREE
Networking and refreshments begin at 10:00 AM. The featured conversation begins at 10:30 AM and will also be livestreamed on EMPOWER Series' YouTube and Facebook channels.
Free registration: https://empowerseries.networkforgood.com/events/106668-your-story-your-choices
ABOUT EMPOWER SERIES
Founded in April 2011, EMPOWER Series, Inc. offers free monthly workshops providing HOPE, INSPIRATION, EDUCATION, and CONNECTIONS TO RESOURCES.
Its mission is to positively impact the world by inspiring people to thrive in every area of their lives.
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