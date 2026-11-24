"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
ANNIE to be Presented at Grand Prairie's Uptown Theater in December
Michelle Phillips plays Miss Hannigan in the production, with Danielle Russell as Grace Farrell and Geoff Lutz as Rooster.
The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present Annie, featuring music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and a book by Thomas Meehan. Directed by Eric Criner, this family favorite runs December 11-20 at the historic Uptown Theater in Grand Prairie, Texas, bringing one of Broadway's most cherished stories to life just in time for the holiday season.
Set in New York City during the Great Depression, Annie follows the adventures of a spirited young orphan (Ruari Flaherty and Violet Mehrtens) who dreams of finding the parents who left her at an orphanage years ago. Despite her difficult circumstances and the watchful eye of the bitter and scheming Miss Hannigan (Michelle Phillips), Annie never loses her optimism or her belief that a better tomorrow is just around the corner.
When Annie is selected to spend Christmas at the mansion of billionaire Oliver Warbucks (Tyler Perring), her life takes an unexpected turn. With the help of Warbucks' kindhearted secretary, Grace Farrell (Danielle Russell), Annie begins to experience a world far different from the orphanage she's always known. As the unlikely bond between Annie and Warbucks grows, the wealthy businessman finds himself opening his heart to the possibility of becoming a father.
But Annie's search for her real parents takes a dangerous turn when Miss Hannigan's conniving brother, Rooster (Geoff Lutz), and his girlfriend, Lily St. Regis (Lexie Connor Perry), hatch a scheme to claim the reward offered for information about Annie's family.
Featuring songs such as 'Tomorrow,' 'It's the Hard Knock Life,' 'Maybe,' and 'You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,' Annie is a timeless musical filled with laughter, memorable characters, and the enduring message that hope can shine even in the darkest of times.
Photo Credit: Mallory Roelke
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