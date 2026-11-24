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The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present Annie, featuring music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and a book by Thomas Meehan. Directed by Eric Criner, this family favorite runs December 11-20 at the historic Uptown Theater in Grand Prairie, Texas, bringing one of Broadway's most cherished stories to life just in time for the holiday season.

Set in New York City during the Great Depression, Annie follows the adventures of a spirited young orphan (Ruari Flaherty and Violet Mehrtens) who dreams of finding the parents who left her at an orphanage years ago. Despite her difficult circumstances and the watchful eye of the bitter and scheming Miss Hannigan (Michelle Phillips), Annie never loses her optimism or her belief that a better tomorrow is just around the corner.

When Annie is selected to spend Christmas at the mansion of billionaire Oliver Warbucks (Tyler Perring), her life takes an unexpected turn. With the help of Warbucks' kindhearted secretary, Grace Farrell (Danielle Russell), Annie begins to experience a world far different from the orphanage she's always known. As the unlikely bond between Annie and Warbucks grows, the wealthy businessman finds himself opening his heart to the possibility of becoming a father.

But Annie's search for her real parents takes a dangerous turn when Miss Hannigan's conniving brother, Rooster (Geoff Lutz), and his girlfriend, Lily St. Regis (Lexie Connor Perry), hatch a scheme to claim the reward offered for information about Annie's family.

Featuring songs such as 'Tomorrow,' 'It's the Hard Knock Life,' 'Maybe,' and 'You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,' Annie is a timeless musical filled with laughter, memorable characters, and the enduring message that hope can shine even in the darkest of times.



Photo Credit: Mallory Roelke

The race is on for the Dallas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 IN THE HEIGHTS Upright Theatre Company 9% 2 JEKYLL & HYDE Grand Prairie Arts Council 8% 3 NEXT TO NORMAL Roundtable Theatre Troupe 6% 4 ANASTASIA Grand Prairie Arts Council 4% 5 DISNEY'S FROZEN Wichita Theatre 4% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Upright Theatre Company 12% 2 YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU NTPA -North Texas Performing Arts Community Theatre 9% 3 LA GRINGA The Beacon Theatre 6% 4 AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Beacon Performing Arts 6% 5 A COMEDY OF TENORS Runway theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Upright Theatre Company 10% 2 Grand Prairie Arts Council 10% 3 Casa Manana Theater 9% 4 Lubbock Moonlight Musicals 7% 5 Beacon Performing Arts 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Brendan Reimer - JEKYLL & HYDE Grand Prairie Arts Council 7% 2 DAYAN RODRIGUEZ - IN THE HEIGHTS Upright Theatre Company 5% 3 David Postlewate - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Casa Mañana 4% 4 Anthony J. Ortega - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Grand Prairie Arts Council 3% 5 Alli Perez - IN THE HEIGHTS Upright Theatre Company 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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