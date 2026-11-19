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Stage West will present the return of its 2025 production of All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, by Peter Rothstein, with Vocal Arrangements by Erick Lichte & Timothy C. Takach. Performances begin Wednesday, December 2, 2026.

On Christmas Eve 1914 in the cold trenches of World War I, something miraculous happened. A lone soldier stepped into no man’s land, lifted his voice in song and began this remarkable true story. In that no-longer-silent night, troops from both sides laid down their weapons for an extraordinary holiday celebration of music, feasting, and camaraderie.

In this musical recounting of shared humanity in dark times, an a cappella chorus weaves together soldiers’ letters, poetry, and period songs—ranging from trench tunes to holiday carols. The show has no intermission.

Special Events

ASL-Interpreted Performance: Friday, December 18

Post-Show Conversations:

Thursday, December 10 – Amy Stewart, Music Director

Wednesday, December 16 – Dana Schultes, Director

Pre-Show Dining

Pre-show dining is available in The Lobby Café 90 minutes before performances. Reservations are required.

The race is on for the Dallas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 IN THE HEIGHTS Upright Theatre Company 10% 2 JEKYLL & HYDE Grand Prairie Arts Council 8% 3 NEXT TO NORMAL Roundtable Theatre Troupe 6% 4 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Grand Prairie Arts Council 4% 5 ANASTASIA Grand Prairie Arts Council 4% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Upright Theatre Company 12% 2 YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU NTPA -North Texas Performing Arts Community Theatre 7% 3 LA GRINGA The Beacon Theatre 6% 4 AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Beacon Performing Arts 5% 5 A COMEDY OF TENORS Runway theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Grand Prairie Arts Council 11% 2 Upright Theatre Company 11% 3 Casa Manana Theater 9% 4 Lubbock Moonlight Musicals 8% 5 Wichita Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Brendan Reimer - JEKYLL & HYDE Grand Prairie Arts Council 8% 2 DAYAN RODRIGUEZ - IN THE HEIGHTS Upright Theatre Company 6% 3 David Postlewate - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Casa Mañana 4% 4 Anthony J. Ortega - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Grand Prairie Arts Council 4% 5 Alli Perez - IN THE HEIGHTS Upright Theatre Company 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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