"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
ALL IS CALM to Return to Stage West This Holiday Season
Performances begin Wednesday, December 2, 2026.
Stage West will present the return of its 2025 production of All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, by Peter Rothstein, with Vocal Arrangements by Erick Lichte & Timothy C. Takach. Performances begin Wednesday, December 2, 2026.
On Christmas Eve 1914 in the cold trenches of World War I, something miraculous happened. A lone soldier stepped into no man’s land, lifted his voice in song and began this remarkable true story. In that no-longer-silent night, troops from both sides laid down their weapons for an extraordinary holiday celebration of music, feasting, and camaraderie.
In this musical recounting of shared humanity in dark times, an a cappella chorus weaves together soldiers’ letters, poetry, and period songs—ranging from trench tunes to holiday carols. The show has no intermission.
Special Events
ASL-Interpreted Performance: Friday, December 18
Post-Show Conversations:
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Thursday, December 10 – Amy Stewart, Music Director
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Wednesday, December 16 – Dana Schultes, Director
Pre-Show Dining
Pre-show dining is available in The Lobby Café 90 minutes before performances. Reservations are required.
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