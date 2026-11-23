"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A NEW Musical Comedy to Open at Casa Mañana
The show runs November 27 through December 23 and is suitable for all audiences.
Casa Mañana's annual holiday Children's Theatre production is A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy. The show runs November 27 through December 23 and is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now.
A new, fresh twist on the classic Dickens tale of the penny-pinching old miser Ebenezer Scrooge, this production of A Christmas Carol features a contemporary pop score that will have audiences dancing in the aisles. The iconic characters still serve familiar roles – Scrooge, Marley, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, and all three ghosts make appearances – but the show also includes brand-new original musical numbers such as “I Wish You a Scary Christmas,” “1 Last Chance, 2 Save Your Soul,” and “The Humbug.” The book and lyrics for A Christmas Carol are written by Joe Sturgeon with orchestrations by Tom Spahn.
A Christmas Carol stars Zak Reynolds as Ebenezer Scrooge, Braxton O. Johnson as Jacob Marley, Isabella Green as the Ghost of Christmas Past, BJ Cleveland as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Matthew Minor as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Luke Weber as Sheriff/Caller, Daniel DiPinto as Fred, Jennifer Bangs as Mrs. Fred, Tommy Stuart as Bob Cratchit, Julie K. Rhodes as Mrs. Cratchit, and Ariadne Hawkins as Tiny Tim. The ensemble includes David Allsup, Charlie Bilbow, Patrick Bilbow, Taylor Jo Bryant, Hazelynn Cason, Malachi Cooks, Kathryn Dandan, Madilyn Gibson, Noah Horton, Sheldon Lampley, Jonah Moon, Deanna Ott, Victoria Thomas, Alyssa Vallero, and Hannah Ward.
A Christmas Carol is directed and choreographed by Sara Brians and music directed by Matthew Stern. Additional creative staff include Amy Evans as lighting designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Kristen Martino as scenic designer, Tammy Spencer as Costume Designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair, wig and makeup designer.
Photo Credit: Chip Tompkins.
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