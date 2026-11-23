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Casa Mañana's annual holiday Children's Theatre production is A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy. The show runs November 27 through December 23 and is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now.

A new, fresh twist on the classic Dickens tale of the penny-pinching old miser Ebenezer Scrooge, this production of A Christmas Carol features a contemporary pop score that will have audiences dancing in the aisles. The iconic characters still serve familiar roles – Scrooge, Marley, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, and all three ghosts make appearances – but the show also includes brand-new original musical numbers such as “I Wish You a Scary Christmas,” “1 Last Chance, 2 Save Your Soul,” and “The Humbug.” The book and lyrics for A Christmas Carol are written by Joe Sturgeon with orchestrations by Tom Spahn.

A Christmas Carol stars Zak Reynolds as Ebenezer Scrooge, Braxton O. Johnson as Jacob Marley, Isabella Green as the Ghost of Christmas Past, BJ Cleveland as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Matthew Minor as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Luke Weber as Sheriff/Caller, Daniel DiPinto as Fred, Jennifer Bangs as Mrs. Fred, Tommy Stuart as Bob Cratchit, Julie K. Rhodes as Mrs. Cratchit, and Ariadne Hawkins as Tiny Tim. The ensemble includes David Allsup, Charlie Bilbow, Patrick Bilbow, Taylor Jo Bryant, Hazelynn Cason, Malachi Cooks, Kathryn Dandan, Madilyn Gibson, Noah Horton, Sheldon Lampley, Jonah Moon, Deanna Ott, Victoria Thomas, Alyssa Vallero, and Hannah Ward.

A Christmas Carol is directed and choreographed by Sara Brians and music directed by Matthew Stern. Additional creative staff include Amy Evans as lighting designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Kristen Martino as scenic designer, Tammy Spencer as Costume Designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair, wig and makeup designer.



Photo Credit: Chip Tompkins.

The race is on for the Dallas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 IN THE HEIGHTS Upright Theatre Company 9% 2 JEKYLL & HYDE Grand Prairie Arts Council 8% 3 NEXT TO NORMAL Roundtable Theatre Troupe 6% 4 ANASTASIA Grand Prairie Arts Council 4% 5 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Grand Prairie Arts Council 4% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Upright Theatre Company 12% 2 YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU NTPA -North Texas Performing Arts Community Theatre 9% 3 LA GRINGA The Beacon Theatre 6% 4 AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Beacon Performing Arts 6% 5 A COMEDY OF TENORS Runway theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Upright Theatre Company 10% 2 Grand Prairie Arts Council 10% 3 Casa Manana Theater 9% 4 Lubbock Moonlight Musicals 7% 5 Beacon Performing Arts 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Brendan Reimer - JEKYLL & HYDE Grand Prairie Arts Council 8% 2 DAYAN RODRIGUEZ - IN THE HEIGHTS Upright Theatre Company 5% 3 David Postlewate - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Casa Mañana 4% 4 Anthony J. Ortega - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Grand Prairie Arts Council 3% 5 Alli Perez - IN THE HEIGHTS Upright Theatre Company 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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