ΣaiΣ Concert To Celebrate Cypriot Culture This Month

"ΣaiΣ" is a newly formed music project by the young musicians Savvas Chrysostomou, based in Cyprus. The goal of this music project is to create new original music inspired by Cypriot culture and tradition, and to experiment with traditional songs of Cyprus.

"ΣaiΣ" projects creates an electrifying ambience, laced with the powerful poeticism of the Cypriot dialect and folk tradition, since it combines the power of its rock music background with the power of Cypriot dialect.

The first official album of "Sais Project" was published in March 2021, with original songs written by Savvas Chrysostomou.

Enjoy the four young musicians Savvas Chrysostomou (vocals & guitar), Christodoulos

Christodoulou (lead guitar), Odysseas Vlamis (keys) and as a guest Nikolas Tsangaris (drummer), at Technopolis 20 garden, on Friday, 8th of July 2022, at 8pm.

Entrance: €10

Reservations are necessary.

Reservations, Tickets And Information: 70002420



Savvas Chrysostomou is a singer/songwriter born in 1998, in Paphos, Cyprus. He started piano lessons at the age of 6 and guitar lessons at the age of 7. He studied at the Music School of Paphos and began to participate in concerts as a soloist from the age of 17. He also participated with his compositions/songs in numerous songwriting and music competitions. He graduated from Leeds Beckett University, after he studied the course "Music Production and Performance". In 2018, he published his first solo album called "I paletta ton oneiron sou" and in 2021, he published the album "En mes stin psishin" with the band "Said Project". After the rebranding of the band, he is now the

lead singer and he plays the electric guitar for "ΣaiΣ".

Christodoulos Christodoulou is a violinist, born in 1991. He is a student of Varvara Merzlova-Peneva (Member of Symphonic Orchestra of Cyprus) and Menelaos Menelaou (European University Cyprus). Christodoulos was a member of Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra. He graduated from the Music Lyceum of Nicosia and studied Music with specialisation in violin performance at the European University of Cyprus. He was a member of the band "Periplanomenoi" and performed in numerous festivals and concerts in Cyprus.

Odysseas Vlamis was born in Nicosia, Cyprus in 2002. He started his music journey at the age of 7 and he plays the piano, bass and guitar. He is an active performer at the Cyprus' music stage from a young age, being a member of different bands. He is currently an active member of the two bands "Vlamis and the Suns" and "ΣaiΣ".

Nikolas Tsangaris is a 22-year-old drummer from Paphos who first began learning the drums at the age of four. He joined the music school of Paphos when he was 16, when he began learning and exploring jazz. He is currently studying jazz drums at the Royal Conservatory of The Hague.