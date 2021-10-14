The Night Of The Ad Eaters Comes to the Rialto Theatre This Month

The world famous Night of The Ad Eaters by Jean Marie Boursicot comes to the Rialto Theatre on Saturday 23 October.

For the past 40 years, Jean-Marie Boursicot presents the world-famous Night of the Ad Eaters including an extraordinary selection of commercials personally selected by Boursicot himself. The owner of an incredible selection of commercials including more than one million advertisements, will present the new show at the Rialto Theatre, offering 6 hours of inspiration and showcasing 400 commercial masterpieces.

Guests are asked to follow the pop-art dress code to create the proper atmosphere of the event.

Tickets: € 50 orchestra € 35 balcony

E-tickets: www.rialto.com.cy, Rialto App

Rialto Box Office : 77 77 77 45

Monday - Friday 10:00 - 15:00