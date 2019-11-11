The Met Live In HD Will Present Philip Glass's AKHNATEN at Rialto Theatre

A modern masterpiece makes its long-awaited Met premiere. Director Phelim McDermott tackles another one of Philip Glass's masterpieces, following the now-legendary Met staging of Satyagraha.

Star countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo is the title pharaoh, the revolutionary ruler who transformed ancient Egypt, with the striking mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges in her Met debut as his wife, Nefertiti. To match the opera's hypnotic, ritualistic music, McDermott has created an arresting vision that includes a virtuosic company of acrobats and jugglers.

Karen Kamensek conducts in her Met debut.

Akhnaten is one of Philip Glass's three large-scale operas based on a "big idea," in this case monotheism, following Einstein on the Beach, which dealt with new notions of time and space, and Satyagraha, which explored the spiritual and political revelation of non-violence. Satyagraha and Akhnaten, especially, deal largely with the unseen forces affecting the inner (psychological), interpersonal (political), and universal (mystical) aspects of existence, subjects that are uniquely portrayed by the composer's entrancing musical lines.

Philip Glass (b. 1937) is a prolific and influential American composer whose diverse body of work has included film scores, chamber music, music for dance and other theatrical pieces, and various forms of opera. For the libretto, Glass worked with a team of collaborators to create a text that incorporates ancient inscriptions and letters, the Bible's Psalm 104, and a Fodor guide to Egypt.

Running time 201'

With Greek and English subtitles

Media Sponsor: Politis

With the support of ANT1

Rialto Theatre, Saturday 23rd November 2019, 19:55

Information / Reservation: 77 77 77 45

Tickets: €18-14, E-ticket: www.rialto.com.cy





