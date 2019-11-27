The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Will Present a Chamber Music Concert at Technopolis 20 on December 8

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra has the privilege to host soloists of the highest caliber in its ranks. On several occasions, these masterful musicians team up to create ensembles that honour us with precious moments of wonderful music.

Wolfgang Schroeder, the concertmaster of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, shares the stage with Κrzysztof Wrobel on the viola and Jakub Otčenášek on the cello, at Technopolis 20 in Paphos, on Sunday, 8th of December 2019, at 5pm, 'conversing' with two creatively dissimilar works: Rag-Gidon-Time, an amusing, stuttering waltz, and the Divertimento in E flat major, Mozart's only completed string trio, and, according to several sources, the first ever work of its kind.

G. Kancheli: Rag-Gidon-Time for string trio (Dedicated to Gidon Kremer)

W. A. Mozart: Divertimento in E flat major for string trio, K. 563

Tickets

Ticket price: €5 (Technopolis 20 membership cards not valid)

Ticket presales at the venue, on Thursday and Friday 5-6/12/19, between 10:00-13:00 and 1 hr before the concert on Sunday, 8/12/19 (please call at 70002420 for ticket availability)

Call 22 463144, or visit www.cyso.org.cy.

The concert will also take place in Nicosia, Saturday, 7 December 2019, Pallas Theatre, Paphos Gate: 17:00

Ticket presales

Pallas Theatre (Rigenis and Arsinoes corner, Nicosia 1010, 22 410181)

- Online at www.cyso.org.cy

- Box Office, Wed 16:00-19:00 and 1 hr before the concert





