The 22nd Contemporary Dance Festival Concludes With SILENT LINES

The 22nd Contemporary Dance Festival concludes with the performance from the United Kingdom, entitled Silent Lines by Russel Maliphant, one of the most important world-acclaimed dancers and choreographers.

Silent Lines draws upon Maliphant's studies and explorations in dance and anatomy using a unique mix of movement, projection and lighting. Silent Lines celebrates the range of poetic possibilities in movement, drawing on methodologies from internal and external movement disciplines, psyche and soma, and explores the visually rich and resonant connections between the microcosm and the macrocosm.

Russell Maliphant Dance Company was established in 1996 as the framework to initiate productions and to work with its own ensemble of dancers. Since that time, the company has received two Olivier awards, three South Bank Show awards and three Critics' Circle National Dance awards for best modern choreography and one for best independent company, amongst many other national and international awards and nominations.

Russell Maliphant's work is characterised by a unique approach to flow and energy and an on-going exploration of the relationship between movement, light and music. For 20 years, Maliphant has worked closely with pioneering lighting designer Michael Hulls to explore and realise these ideas. Russell Maliphant and Michael Hulls are both Associate Artists of Sadler's Wells.

In April 2018, the Russell Maliphant Dance Company became one of the Arts Council England's National Portfolio Organisations. This brings an exciting new chapter to the company's history, becoming Company in Residence at DanceEast, Ipswich.

Director, Choreographer: Russell Maliphant

Collaborative Assistant: Dana Fouras

Executive Producer: Martin Collins

Video projections designer: Panagiotis Tomaras

Costume Design: Stevie Stewart

Photographs By: Julian Broad

Silent Lines is co-produced by Sadler's Wells and supported by Arts Council England, Cockayne, The London Community Foundation, Ipswich Council, Lancaster Arts and DanceEast.

Workshop with Russell Maliphant

22/6 Rialto Theatre, 11:30 13:30

Free entrance

An open workshop for dancers and teachers held by Russel Maliphant, one of the most important world-acclaimed dancers and choreographers, focusing on Dance and his own personal experiences during the past 20 years.

Maliphant's work is noted for its sculptural qualities, flow of movement and the articulate dynamic his creations form. Though his idiom has a foundation in classical dance, he has explored contemporary movement for more than 30 years and integrates qualities informed by studies in Tai Chi, yoga, capoeira and contact improvisation in his choreographies, creating his own particular artistic language through the interaction with light and music.

The workshop will focus on practical ways to explore fascia and tensegrity in movement and relationship to gravity, breath and quality of movement. Exercises will look at positional strategies in different movement regimes which may be applied to techniques that people are already aware of, or which may affect qualities such as shape, flow and dynamics.

An emphasis will be given to awareness, proprioception, refinement & mindfulness through releasing holding patterns and cultivating a full and sensuous body perception with a high level of kinaesthetic acuity.

This will be an exploration of movement that draws on Maliphant's training in bodywork (particularly as a practitioner of the Rolfing method of Structural Integration), and various movement practices such as classical ballet, yoga and martial arts as explored in his own choreographic work.

Duration: 55'

Free Bus from Nicosia and Paphos to Limassol Departure at 19:00 Bookings @ 99420642

From Nicosia: Cyprus Handicraft Centre (Athalassa Avenue)

From Paphos: Stelios Kyriakides Stadium (Former Pafiakos Stadium)

Organisation: Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Rialto Theatre. With the collaboration of the British Council

Rialto Theatre, Saturday 22 June 2019, 20:30

Tickets: 8, Free admission for pubils, students, soldiers, pensioners and dance professionals.

Information / Reservations 77 77 77 45, E-tickets: www.rialto.com.cy





