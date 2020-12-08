Technopolis 20 Presents Eight Musicians, One Concert at Markideio Theatre



The Classical Music Concert Series Technopolis 20 Classics end this year with a unique concert, with eight brilliant musicians on the stage of Markideio Theatre in Paphos, on Thursday, 10th of December 2020, at 18:30pm. The programme to be presented is the Octet in F major, D.803 by Franz Schubert and the Septet in E-flat major, op.20 by L.V. Beethoven.

Musicians participating are George Georgiou (clarinet), Annita Skoutella (horn), Giovanni Galetti (bassoon), Wolfgang Schroeder (violin), Nicos Pittas (violin), Krzysztof Wrobel (viola), Jakub Otčenášek (cello), Nicos Ioannou (double bass).

The concert is part of the 'Technopolis 20 Classics', an exclusive project of classical music concert series, organised by Technopolis 20 and a private sponsor. High-quality classical music concerts are organised, supporting local talented musicians and hosting musicians from abroad. More information for past and future you can find in our website https://www.technopolis20.com/technopolis20-classics.

Entrance: €15/ €10 (students)

ONLY with presales. Tickets available at Technopolis 20 art centre.

A ticket office will NOT OPERATE on the night of the event.

Opening hours: Monday - Saturday, 9am - 1pm

Information: 70002420

Shows View More Cyprus Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You