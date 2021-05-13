TECHNOPOLIS 20 Celebrates Garden Opening ErmisVickyLee Trio

Technopolis 20 venue is getting ready to welcome you back to its premises with the opening of its garden, on Friday, 14th of May 2021, at 8pm, with the 'ErmisVickyLee' Trio.

The jazz music evening series begin for this season with the three talented musicians, Vasiliki Anastasiou on voice, Ermis Michail on guitar and Andreas Panteli on piano. The band will play their favourite soul, jazz and pop songs, incorporating strong influences from blues, soul and gospel.

**Audiences in order to be able to enter the theatre should carry a rapid test or PCR valid for 72 hours or have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of the vaccine three weeks before or to have been infected by the Covid-19 during the last three months**

The venue takes all the necessary precautions and follows the instructions announced by the government, in order to ensure your health and safety.

Entrance: €12

ONLY with reservations by phone at 70002420 and presales.

Tickets available:

Technopolis 20 art centre. Opening hours: Wednesday - Friday, 9am - 1pm

Online banking (email us at info@technopolis20.com for details)

Information: 70002420

Limited number of seats available, due to the measures announced by the government to deal with the pandemic of COVID-19.