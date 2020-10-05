Strovolos Municipality Presents the Fourth Edition of its Theatre Festival

The festival runs October 9, 10, 17, 24, 25, and 29.

Strovolos Municipality will host the 4th edition of its annual Theatre Festival, Cyprus Mail reports.

On October 9, The Ppe, a play by Anthony McCarten and adapted by Andreas Araouzos and Alpha Square in Greek, will kick off the performances. Tickets for this performance are €5 and all proceeds will be donated to the Ayios Christophoros Foundation.

On Saturday, October 10 is a production by ETHAL titled The Grandmother. The €5 entrance cost will be donated to the Seana Organisation. Following that, a Greek production called The Scarecrow's Dream by Evgenios Trivizas will be presented. Children's tickets are €13 and adults €15.

On October 24, another Greek production, To Tavli will be presented. This is a comedy by Dimitris Kahaides. Ton Sindromo tis Adeias Foloias will follow on October 25, and the festival concludes with the monologue Dark Vanilla Jungle by Philip Ridley translated into Greek on October 29, which is free to attend.

