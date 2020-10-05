Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Strovolos Municipality Presents the Fourth Edition of its Theatre Festival

Article Pixel

The festival runs October 9, 10, 17, 24, 25, and 29.

Oct. 5, 2020  

Strovolos Municipality will host the 4th edition of its annual Theatre Festival, Cyprus Mail reports.

The festival runs October 9, 10, 17, 24, 25, and 29.

On October 9, The Ppe, a play by Anthony McCarten and adapted by Andreas Araouzos and Alpha Square in Greek, will kick off the performances. Tickets for this performance are €5 and all proceeds will be donated to the Ayios Christophoros Foundation.

On Saturday, October 10 is a production by ETHAL titled The Grandmother. The €5 entrance cost will be donated to the Seana Organisation. Following that, a Greek production called The Scarecrow's Dream by Evgenios Trivizas will be presented. Children's tickets are €13 and adults €15.

On October 24, another Greek production, To Tavli will be presented. This is a comedy by Dimitris Kahaides. Ton Sindromo tis Adeias Foloias will follow on October 25, and the festival concludes with the monologue Dark Vanilla Jungle by Philip Ridley translated into Greek on October 29, which is free to attend.

Purchase tickets at www.tickethour.com.cy.

Read more on Cyprus Mail.



Related Articles View More Cyprus Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Greek National Opera Will Stream WOZZECK
  • Alexandros Giovanos and Nicolas Prevezianos Perform the Work of Iannis Xenakis
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Jessica Vosk's Upcoming COCO CATCH UP Performance at Birdland!
  • Shoshana Bean to Present BROADWAY MY WAY On BroadwayWorld Events October 23rd