SILENT LINES Comes to Rialto Theatre

The performance Silent Lines from United Kingdom which had postpone due to the national mourning for the death of the former president Demetris Christofias, will take place on Thursday 27th of June at Rialto Theatre. With this performance by Russel Maliphant, one of the most important world-acclaimed dancers and choreographers, concludes the 22nd Contemporary Dance Festival which gave the opportunity to contemporary dance aficionados to admire exceptional dance performances from eight different countries, reflecting contemporary dance trends, schools and movements.

Russell Maliphant's work is characterised by a unique approach to flow and energy and an on-going exploration of the relationship between movement, light and music. For 20 years, Maliphant has worked closely with pioneering lighting designer Michael Hulls to explore and realise these ideas.

Silent Lines draws upon Maliphant's studies and explorations in dance and anatomy using a unique mix of movement, projection and lighting. Silent Lines celebrates the range of poetic possibilities in movement, drawing on methodologies from internal and external movement disciplines, psyche and soma, and explores the visually rich and resonant connections between the microcosm and the macrocosm.

Russell Maliphant Dance Company was established in 1996 as the framework to initiate productions and to work with its own ensemble of dancers. Since that time, the company has received two Olivier awards, three South Bank Show awards and three Critics' Circle National Dance awards for best modern choreography and one for best independent company, amongst many other national and international awards and nominations.

www.russellmaliphantdancecompany.co

Information / Reservations 77 77 77 45, E-tickets: www.rialto.com.cy





