Rumba Attack To Open Rialto World Music Festival At Heroes' Square

With the Cyprus-based group Rumba Attack begins at Heroes Square on Friday July 12th, the Rialto World Music Festival. Rumba Attack performing original instrumental material in their distinctive Flamenco- Rumba style, blended with sounds from Middle Eastern origins, Rock and Bossanova. During their live shows they regularly feature guests including vocals, cretan lyra, trumpet, ute, saxophone and various percussion, and they have collaborated with local dance schools.

Performances include Athens Technopolis Jazz Festival, Cyprus World Music & Jazz Showcase, Fengaros Festival, TedXLimassol, 100 Guitars Concert, Rialto Ethnic Music Festival, Afro Banana Festival, Windcraft Music Festival and Pafos Ethnic Music Festival. Rumba Attack are currently recording their debut studio album due to be released in the following months.

Musicians: Constantinos Lyras - guitar, Memnon Aresti - guitar, Savvas Thoma - cajon / percussions

Constantinos Lyras was born in 1984 in Nicosia. He started music and guitar lessons at the age of 11. In 2000, he participated in the International guitar competition "Guitar Festival Cyprus" and won first prize as "Best Cypriot Participation". In 2002 he performed his first solo recital, sponsored by the Ministry of Education and Culture, and in 2004 he began his music studies at the Conservatoire of Szeged in Hungary, then graduating with a BA in Music at Wolverhampton University in the UK.

He continued his studies at the "Conservatoire of Birmingham" (Birmingham City University) and graduated in 2008 with a Postgraduate Certificate in Music and then in 2010 with a Masters in Music and Performance (MMus). Constantinos is a RSL (Rockschool) degree graduate in electric guitar and bass as well as a RGT graduate in acoustic guitar. He has previously performed as a soloist and with various ensembles in electric, flamenco and classical guitar in Cyprus, UK, Hungary, Spain, Greece and Germany. He currently teaches classical, acoustic, flamenco and electric guitar lessons in his own music school in Nicosia.

Memnon Arestis born in 1985. His first contact with the guitar was at the age of 13 when he received classical guitar lessons. Subsequently, he began experimenting with acoustic and electric guitars, mostly on a self- taught level. He received a BA and an MSc degree in Psychology at Nottingham Trent University (UK). During his studies he began to practice electric, acoustic and nylon string guitar on an extensive level, while the following year he obtained a Grade 8 in Electric Guitar Performance (RGT) with Distinction. Throughout the same period, he was performing with several bands in Nottingham.

Upon his return to Cyprus, he received lessons from Yiannos Savvides, focusing on jazz harmony and lead electric guitar, and begun studying flamenco guitar techniques with Constantinos Lyras. In parallel, he has been a member of several bands (Sandy Brour, Sometake, Freeriders etc) and has performed in a variety of music festivals. He has composed and performed music for educational interactive theatre plays.

Savvas Thoma born in Larnaca in 1987. He began lessons in Latin and Arabic percussion with Lefteris Mocshovias in 2006 and became a member of the ethnic music group 'Tat-?nabar'. Together and in collaboration with Paravan Productions they have participated in various theatrical performances such as Bertlolt Brecht's 'Ubu Roi', and 'Zoo', which won the award for best music in 2007 from the Cyprus Theatre Organisation.

Savvas also played at events such as the 'Moving Silence Festival' by the Artos Foundation, the Cyprus Film Festival at Rialto Theatre and the 9th Jazz Festival in Pomos. In 2010 he attended a course in bendir from the Greek percussionist Thoma Kostoulla. Savvas has also contributed to the contemporary dance lessons of the 'Maria Kamberis Dance Studio', which collaborated with the children's' music-theatre productions 'To Skao' and 'Magiki Avli'. Savvas has also been a member of the music group 'Sandy Brour' since 2013, with which he has appeared at many esteemed local festivals across Cyprus.

Heroes' Square, Friday 12th July, 21:00, Free Entrance

