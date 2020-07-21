Rialto Summer Cinema will close with LES INVISIBLES, a feel-good comedy making a poignant social commentary with a good dose of humour, in which many of the main characters are played by former homeless women who are not professional actresses.

The Story: Following a municipal decision, the SDF Homeless Women's Shelter, will close down. Social workers have only three months to reintegrate the women they care for at any cost: with falsification, string-pulling and lies. From now on, everything is allowed.

Directed by: Louis-Julien Petit

Cast: Audrey Lamy, Corinne Masiero, Noemie Lvosky, Deborah Lukumuena Adolpha Van Meerhaeghe, Sarah Suco, Brigitte Sy, Pablo Pauly.

France 2018, Suitable for 12+, Duration : 102'

Subtitles: All films will be screened in their original language, and will be subtitled both in Greek and in English.

Sponsors: Cyprus Republic, OPAP Cyprus, Deputy Ministry of Tourism,

EventPro, SEK

Media Sponsors: City.com.cy, CYBC, Kanali 6

General instructions for the audience:

To ensure the safety of all attendees, viewers must purchase their tickets in advance, either online at www.rialto.com.cy or by calling the Rialto's box office. Two types of tickets will be available for sale: €8 per person (open-air tickets) and €16 per car (drive-in tickets).

For a controlled and smooth access of the audience, drive-in tickets may only be purchased up to 24 hours before the screening and drivers may only be allowed to park their car by 20:45 the latest. To avoid overcrowding, also the chair seat viewers are kindly requested to arrive on time.

Wednesday, 29 July 2020, at 21:00 @ SEK Parking Place (behind Rialto)

Info: 77 77 77 45

Tickets: €8 open-air / €16 drive-in

E-ticket: www.rialto.com.cy

