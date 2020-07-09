Rialto Summer Cinema Continues With SMALL WHITE ENVELOPES

The comedy of Soteris Christou Small White Envelopes, which won the Award for Best Cypriot Director at the Cyprus Film Days Festival 2019, is shown at the Summer Cinema of the Rialto Theatre. In the same Festival, Antonis Katsaris won the Award for Best Cypriot Actor for his performance in the film.

The Story: Mishellis, a small-time crook in his late thirties, is in an urgent need of money to repay his gambling debts. After a failed wedding robbery attempt he tries a more indirect approach where he impersonates a wedding planner in order to steal the money-stuffed envelopes brought as gifts to the wedding of an upper class family. In the process, he ends up a bit closer to his clients than he originally planned.

Written, directed by: Soteris Christou

Cast: Christodoulos Martas, Antonis Katsaris, Polyxenie Savva, Popi Avraam, Constandinos Lyras, Theodoros Michaelides, Marinos Hatzivasiliou, Marios Mettis, Valentinos Kokkinos

Cyprus, 2018, 93'

Subtitles: All films will be screened in their original language, and will be subtitled both in Greek and in English.

General instructions for the audience:

To ensure the safety of all attendees, viewers must purchase their tickets in advance, either online at www.rialto.com.cy or by calling the Rialto's box office. Two types of tickets will be available for sale: €8 per person (open-air tickets) and €16 per car (drive-in tickets).

For a controlled and smooth access of the audience, drive-in tickets may only be purchased up to 24 hours before the screening and drivers may only be allowed to park their car by 20:45 the latest. To avoid overcrowding, also the chair seat viewers are kindly requested to arrive on time.

Friday, 17 July 2020, at 21:00 @ SEK Parking Place (behind Rialto)

Info: 77 77 77 45

Tickets: €8 open-air / €16 drive-in , E-ticket: www.rialto.com.cy

