Rialto Residency Continues at Rialto World Music

The Rialto World Music continues this year its activities of Rialto Residency. Since 2012 the institution of Rialto Residency takes place in villages in the district of Limassol. A music program of cohabitation where Cypriot musicians meet and collaborate with guest artists. Through residence and joint study of artists, develops a renewed reading of various musical traditions, aiming at a new joint approach.

This year's 8th Rialto Residency, which will take place in Limassol due to the pandemic, will be coordinated by Cypriot saxophonist and clarinettist Giorgos Krasidis, in collaboration with Arte Music Academy, and will focus on the influences of world music into jazz and vice versa. The residency aims at unravelling different music traditions such as those of Greece, Cyprus, Africa, New Orleans and Ireland.

To present their collective work, participants will give a concert οn the 22nd of July in the framework of Rialto World Music performances.

Musicians: Simos Tziakouris - tenor saxophone / Alexandros Krasides - alto saxophone / Aris Kyriakides - baritone saxophone / Theodoros Vlachos - guitar / Ariadne Papantoniou - bass / Frangiskos Petrides - drums.

General instructions for the audience: To ensure the safety of all attendees, viewers must prebook their seats, either online at www.rialto.com.cy or by calling the Rialto's box office (Mon-Fri 10:00-13:00). To avoid overcrowding, the viewers are kindly requested to arrive on time.

Wednesday, 22nd July at 21:00 @ SEK Parking Place (behind Rialto)

Free Entrance / Tickets must be obtained

Information / Reservation: 77 77 77 45

E-ticket: www.rialto.com.cy, Rialto Theatre App

