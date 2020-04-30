Rialto Holds an Open Call For Submissions For FlashArt@Rialto

The Rialto Theatre announces its intention to launch and organise a new series of performing arts events under the title FlashArt@Rialto, and invites artists to submit their proposals for live or digital performances of a 30- to 60-minute duration. The submitted proposals may include new or already existing performances.

This first edition of FlashArt@Rialto will emerge out of the new conditions imposed by the pandemic, such as confinement, isolation and lack of social interaction, as well as the increasingly important role of Technology in the Arts.

The FlashArt@Rialto events will take place at two different periods: between July and September, they will take place outdoors, whereas between October and December, events will take place inside the Rialto Theatre. Should the current situation persist, the events will be broadcast live via a streaming link, always in accordance with the governmental measures related to Covid-19.

The primary mission of this first edition is to reflect on and build the new conditions of the 'return' to the artistic production, by supporting Cyprus-based artists and performers who combine performing arts with digital or other forms of Art such as theatre, dance etc. Moreover, the objective is not only to showcase the final artistic result, but also to highlight the creative process emerging from the connection between Art and Technology.

The selection criteria are the following: artistic value, authenticity, ability to communicate the creative process and presentation of the final work.

The interested parties shall submit the following:

1. Artist's statement (For already existing performances, it is necessary to provide a link).

2. Short biographies of cast and crew members.

3. Description of the implementation stages of the event.

4. The granting of the right to include the project in the Rialto Theatre's programme, both live and digitally.

Deadline: 30th of May 2020. Interested parties can find the relevant application online via www.rialto.com.cy.

Applications will be evaluated by a selection committee and the management of the Rialto Theatre. The selected proposals shall be informed before the 10th of June 2020. The selected projects will receive funding up to 1200 euro.





