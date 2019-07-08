Reggetiko Project Comes to the 14th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival

Reggetiko Project is a musical meeting of very different music backgrounds. Its base is the fusion of folk elements, from jazz to reggae featuring Indian and Armenian music. They have released two albums, which they have presented in several festivals and venues all over the world.

Most recently, they completed a tour in Cyprus, Germany and Italy (Ferrara Buskers Festival), while they recorded their third album with Milcho Leviev, the legendary 3-Grammy awarded jazz musician.

Musicians: Theodore Koumartzis - baglamas, melodica, Linos Tzelos - guitar, Marios Podaras - violin, Nikos Varelas - cajon, Sokratis Votskos - woodwinds

Nikos Varelas and Sokratis Votskos are Master students of music, having already graduated from Music Department of University of Macedonia. Theodore Koumartzis belongs in a family of musicians and luthiers, while Marios Podaras blends his music in several music projects. Linos Tzelos is working on the sound design of a video game, where Reggetiko project are also recording for the soundtrack!

Heroes' Square, Tuesday 16th July, 21:00, Free Entrance

Information: 77 77 77 45 www.cyprusrialtoworldmusic.com, www.rialto.com.cy





Related Articles Shows View More Cyprus Stories

More Hot Stories For You