Refugees for Refugees Will Be Featured at the 14th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival

A special presence at the 14th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival is the participation of the group Refugees for Refugees. At a period where the refugee problem intensifies with all its tragic consequences, a group of musicians from different countries collaborate and use music as a meeting point, turning attention to the refugees all over the world.

The Rialto Theatre, supported by the UNHCR in Cyprus, invited the group Refugees for Refugees to participate at the Rialto World Music Festival, aiming to raise awareness to the international refugee issue. This is not a coincidence, since the Rialto World Music Festival since its inception, has its multicultural character in favor of acceptance of diversity. It should be noted that this festival has been open from the beginning, both to the public with free admission and also to the group choices, beyond any boundaries and segregation.

The Refugees for Refugees band brings together renowned musicians from Syria, Tibet, Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan and Belgium who are united by their desire to create links between their music. The group has developed an original repertoire at the crossroads between their different traditions.

Musicians

Asad Qizilbash: sarod, Aren Dolma: vocals, Fakher Madallal: vocals, percussion, Kelsang Hula: dramyen, vocals, Mohammad Aman Yusufi: dambura, vocals, Simon Leleux: percussion, Souhad Najem: qanun, Tammam Al Ramadan: ney, Tareq Alsayed Yahya: oud, Tristan Driessens: oud

Heroes' Square, Thursday 25th July, 21:00, Free Entrance

Information: 77 77 77 45 www.cyprusrialtoworldmusic.com, www.rialto.com.cy





