Piano Trio Comes to Technopolis 20

The concert takes place on Wednesday, 11th of November 2020, at 8:30pm.

The Classical Music Concert Series 'Technopolis 20 Classics', present one more music evening at Markideio Theatre, presenting a various repertoire with the talented musicians, Manolis Neophytou (piano), Nikolas Efthymiou (viola), Sorin Alexandru Horlea (violin) and Chrysostomos Neophytou (violin), on Wednesday, 11th of November 2020, at 8:30pm.

The programme to be presented will include works by Sergei Rachmaninoff, Sergei Prokofiev, Dmitri Shostakovitch, Costas Cacoyannis, Stavros Lantsias, Giorgos Kolias, Harry Warren, Justin Gabriel Hurwitz and Astor Piazzolla.

Programme

Sergei Rachmaninoff, Trio élégiaque No. 2 in D minor, Op.9 - 1st movement

Sergei Rachmaninoff, Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 - Variation 18th

Sergei Prokofiev, Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64, Act 1: No. 13, Dance of the Knights

Dmitri Shostakovitch, Waltz No. 2

Costas Cacoyannis, Kymata (The Waves)

Stavros Lantsias, Waltz of the Eyes

The Death of the Bull

Giorgos Kolias, Photograph 51

Harry Warren, Theme from the movie 'Un affair to remember'

Justin Gabriel Hurwitz, Mia and Sebastian's theme, from the movie 'La La Land'

Astor Piazzolla, La Muerte del Angel

Maria de Buenos Aires

Libertango

The concert is part of the 'Technopolis 20 Classics', an exclusive project of classical music concert series, organised by Technopolis 20 and a private sponsor. High-quality classical music concerts are organised, supporting local talented musicians and hosting musicians from abroad. More information for past and future you can find in our website https://www.technopolis20.com/technopolis20-classics.

The production takes all the necessary precautions and follows the instructions announced by the government, in order to ensure your health and safety.

Entrance: €12/ €8 (students)

ONLY with presales. Tickets available at Technopolis 20 art centre.

A ticket office will NOT OPERATE on the night of the event.

Opening hours: Monday - Saturday, 9am - 1pm

Information: 70002420

