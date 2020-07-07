Odysseas Toumazou Trio Featuring Kouloumis and Phillippou Comes to Rialto World Music

Odysseas Toumazou Trio is a band formed in Cyprus, based on the work of guitarist and composer Odysseas Toumazou. He recently completed the recording of his first studio album titled Ensticto, which has been described as "truly authentic and powerful, with a personal sound in a clear guitar trio".

Odysseas Toumazou is accompanied by Giorgos Koulas on drums and Andreas Rodosthenous on electric bass, as well as Michalis Kouloumis (violin) and Vassilis Filippou (percussions, voice) as guest musicians. The trio will present authentic compositions by Odysseas Toumazos inspired by the traditional sounds of the island, combining oriental rhythms with rich harmonies and lyrical melodies.

The collaboration aims to express the identity of the place and the evolution of the music through its compositions and the music presentation with more modern instruments keeping the traditional sound.

General instructions for the audience: To ensure the safety of all attendees, viewers must prebook their seats, either online at www.rialto.com.cy or by calling the Rialto's box office (Mon-Fri 10:00-13:00). To avoid overcrowding, the viewers are kindly requested to arrive on time.

Thursday, 16th July at 21:00 @ SEK Parking Place (behind Rialto)

Free Entrance / Tickets must be obtained

Information / Reservation: 77 77 77 45

E-ticket: www.rialto.com.cy, Rialto Theatre App

