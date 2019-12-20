National Theatre Live Brings KING LEAR to Rialto Theatre

National Theatre Live presents William Shakespeare's masterpiece King Lear at Rialto Theatre,Tuesday 21 January.

Broadcast from London's West End, see Ian McKellen's 'extraordinarily moving portrayal' (Independent) of King Lear at Rialto Theatre.

Chichester Festival Theatre's production received five-star reviews for its sell-out run, and transfers to the West End for a limited season. Jonathan Munby directs this contemporary retelling of Shakespeare's tender, violent, moving and shocking play.

Considered by many to be the greatest tragedy ever written, King Lear sees two ageing fathers - one a King, one his courtier - reject the children who truly love them. Their blindness unleashes a tornado of pitiless ambition and treachery, as family and state are plunged into a violent power struggle with bitter ends.

With Greek and English subtitles

Duration: 200', Suitable 12+

Rialto Theatre, Tuesday 21 January, 20:00

Information / Reservation: 77 77 77 45

Tickets: € 10 / 8, E-ticket: www.rialto.com.cy





