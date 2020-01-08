MANTILIN OLOMETAXON (SILKY SCARF) Comes to Technopolis 20 With Evagoras Karageorgis and Pavlina Constantopoulou

Mantilin olometaxon (Silky Scarf) comes to Technopolis 20! Enjoy a beautiful evening, with lovely melodies by the truly Cypriot talented musicians Evagoras Karageorgis and Pavlina Constantopoulou on Friday, 17th of January 2020, at 8pm.

The idea started from the Kafenio Valitsa in Nicosia, where Evagoras Karageorgis and Pavlina Konstantopoulou started presenting works of Evagoras. Then, carving out old tunes and notes, we expanded our musical map to other musical wanderings. Therefore, in this musical performance, the duet will be playing music and songs made out of silk scarves, music and songs that were made in the old way of thinking but sound fresh in our ears. We will hear songs we loved and you loved, songs that travelled us and travelled you through time: the present, the past and the future.

Entrance: 10 euro

Reservations are necessary at 70002420 (calls only).

Evagoras Karageorgis: Composer, music teacher, lute player. Born in Paphos-Cyprus, in 1957. He studied music at the Aaron Copland School of Music (City University of New York) with Allen Brings and Leo Kraft (1982-1988) - B.A. in Music and M.A. in Music Composition. During 1988-89, he continued postgraduate studies at N.Y.U., studying composition with the Menahem Zur and Philosophy of the Arts with David Echer, Ethnomusicology and Electronic Music.

Since 1989, he is working as music teacher for the Public Schools of Cyprus. He composed music for all major theater companies of Cyprus (THOC, ETHAL, Satiricon, THEPAC, ENA) working on a vast variety of theatrical productions. In parallel, he worked with the CBS TV, writing music for various film series and documentaries.

His musical compositions cover a vast spectrum of styles: Art songs, music for theater and TV, music for small or chamber ensembles, symphonic music, electronic music, music concrete and other more experimental works.

So far, he published various recordings with his music and cycles of songs based on dialectic poets of Cyprus as well as on neo-hellenic poetry. For the last 30 years he has been giving performances with his own works in Cyprus, Greece, Crete, Germany, France, England, Italy, Albania, Slovakia and Czech Republic.

Pavlina Constantopoulou was born in Nicosia in 1982. She studied Musicology at the Music department of the Athens University. She holds a Degree in Guitar from Trinity College of London and also an 8th Grade in Piano Performance and Theory of Music. In Greece, she studied Polyphonic Eperotic Song at the Phivos Anoyianakis Museum of Popular Instruments. She was a member of the polyphonic ensemble Haonia and gave a lot of concerts all over Greece.

For a decade she lived in Athens as a musician, song writer, singer, performer and guitar and theory teacher. Many times, she represented Cyprus in European and International Festivals abroad (England, France, Germany, Luxemburg, Belgium, Spain, Serbia, Slovakia, Check).

She worked with a lot of musicians and composers (M. Christodoulides, E. Karageorgis, St. Kypreou, V. Lekkas, E. Liougos, Al. Kayialoglou, D. Demosthenous, A. Georgiou, Orchestra of Colours, E. Vamvakousis, S. Houvartas, L. Moumtzis, D. Constantopoulos, The handmade Band, Travmaties Kanape).

She is participating in 11 CD publications with her own songs and performances. Today, she lives and works in Cyprus as guitar and theory teacher, while teaching and directing the Polyphonic Ensemble «Eidekanou» in Eperotic and South-Italian polyphonic song singing. She often gives concerts as a solo artist and also collaborates with various musicians and bands.





