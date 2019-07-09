Ioannis Vafeas Trio Comes to Rialto World Music Festival

Three important musicians of the Cyprus Jazz Scene, united their forces to form Ioannis Vafeas Trio. On this musical journey, renowned drummer Ioannis Vafeas is accompanied by pianist Christos Gerolatsitis and bassist Michalis Messios. Their aspiration is to add- each one from his artistic point of view-their personality and talent by bringing the sound of the original jazz music.

Vafeas and Messios have a long background together characterized by superb musicianship and creativity. Their common understanding and connection, on and off the stage, enables them to easily interact and bring their enthusiasm to their audience. The young and talented jazz pianist Christos Yerolatsitis completes the trio with his talent and energy. The three artists have been performing at important festivals and concert halls in their homeland and around the world for many years.

At the Rialto World Music Festival Ioannis Vafeas Trio will present original compositions by Glafkos Kontemeniotis and other Cypriot composers, as well as songs from the international jazz repertoire.

Heroes' Square, Thursday 18th July, 21:00, Free Entrance

Information: 77 77 77 45 www.cyprusrialtoworldmusic.com, www.rialto.com.cy





