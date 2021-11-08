'Influential Women in Jazz' Will Be Performed at Technopolis20 This Week

Technopolis 20 has announced that after a year without indoor events, adapts to the new conditions and returns with a renewed artistic program.

Another form of the Jazz Music Concert Series, the micro edition, comes from Friday, November 12, 2021, in the familiar warm and intimate environment of the Technopolis 20 venue, in a family atmosphere. The audience will experience something completely different from the concept of a traditional concert since the number of the audience will be much smaller. Listeners will be able to choose between two performances, the early or the late one, at 7pm or 8:30pm respectively.

The performances return, to a sense of a friendly party, and promise unique musical experiences in a safe environment. Artists and audiences share beautiful moments, create, share, discover and observe at short but safe distances from each other.

The 'Jazz Music Concert Series, micro edition' begin with Katherine Petrou (voice), Alexis Kasinos (guitar) and Andreas Rodosthenous (electric bass), in a tribute to the important female jazz singers, who charted their own course in the history of jazz music. In the jazz era following WWI, women were in the headlines of important venues and their voices were finally heard loud and clear, proving that their success was well deserved, and they were here to stay.

Early show | 19:00

Late show | 20:30

Entrance: €12, only with reservations by phone at 70002420 and presales.

Tickets available:

Technopolis 20 art centre. Opening hours: Wednesday - Friday, 9am - 1pm

Online banking (email us at info@technopolis20.com for details)

Information: 70002420

Limited number of seats available, due to the measures announced by the government to deal with the pandemic of COVID-19. SafePass necessary.