FlashArt Comes to Rialto From July to December 2020

The FlashArt initiative, introduced in April by the Rialto Theatre as an immediate reaction to the consequences of the pandemic, has aroused a great deal of interest amongst the artistic community of Cyprus, and was generally very well received.

The programme, which was announced by the Rialto Theatre following the total suspension of its operation and rescheduling of its programming, gave rise and priority to Cyprus-based artists. Through FlashArt, which the Theatre seeks to establish as a new annual initiative, the ultimate objective is to mobilise and support Cypriot artists, especially from the performing arts sector.

This first edition of FlashArt emerges out of the new situation imposed by the pandemic, such as confinement, isolation and lack of social interaction, as well as the increasingly important role of Technology in the Arts. The primary mission is to reflect on and build the new conditions of the 'return' to the artistic production, by supporting Cyprus-based artists and performers who combine performing arts with digital or other forms of Art such as theatre, dance etc. Moreover, the objective is not only to showcase the final artistic result, but also to highlight the creative process emerging from the connection between Art and Technology.

Following an open call for submissions, the Rialto Theatre received projects and proposals from 57 different groups and artists, a number clearly reflecting the artistic multitude of the island, but also the need to introduce, after the serious setback suffered by the cultural sector, similar programmes for supporting and enhancing the cultural production of Cyprus.

After assessment of all parameters, 11 projects were selected, which will be presented between July and December 2020, both inside the Theatre as well as outdoors. All productions, the majority of which are premieres, will be funded by the Rialto Theatre.

Below are the selected projects and groups, as well as the corresponding event dates:

27/7, 28/7 Come Together @Rialto Open Air

mon, tue 19:30, (60')

An interactive site-specific experiential walk. This walk encourages the participants to stop and look, stop and listen. Through a recording transmitted via headphones, this walking experience enables the participants to enjoy the present moment and realize how self-isolation resulted in bringing us closer to people, memories and our consciousness.

Concept / Materialization: Constantina Andreou (Art Director) & Maria Varnakkidou (Director), Performer: Elena Kallinikou

4/9 Man on the Roof @Rialto Open Air

fri 20:30

Combining live theatre and live streaming, Achim Wieland (director/dramaturge), Marios Ioannou (protagonist/co-dramaturge) and Sakari Laurila (filmmaker) put together an interactive Manifesto that makes Theatre the protagonist, revealing its universal values through its physical, conceptual and spiritual capacities.

In Greek and English, with excerpts in Russian, French, German and other languages. With English subtitles.

9/9 The Chairs @Rialto Open Air

wed 20:30 (60')

The cinematographic version of The Chairs by Eugene Ionesco, set in an uninhabited tower of a deserted island, where the two protagonists live in social isolation for years.

Production/direction: enacttheatre in collaboration with À Vendre

Performers: Marina Makri, Elena Kallinikou, Filming/ Editing: À Vendre

11/9 Kariotakis. In the shadow of the (last) hours @Rialto Open Air

fri 20:30 (60')

Α selection of poems, prose and excerpts from the poet's correspondence. Kariotakis' words are the protagonist in this piece, condensed "in the shadow of the last hours", within the imagined time and place of his suicide.

Performed by: Andreas Araouzos, Text selection and direction: Photis Apostolides

16/9 In-poetry

wed 20:30 (60')

A musical theatre composition highlighting the milestones of contemporary and classic Greek and Cypriot poetic output. Three artists, Dimitris Spyrou, Andreas Rodosthenous and Panagiotis Bratakos, write music, tell stories and set up camp in the Forest of the Ever-Whispering Poets, intent on never leaving before sleeping in the arms of Poetry.

19/9 Α Tribute to the Poet Nikos Gatsos

sat 20:30 ( 60')

Elena Hadjiafxendi interacts with the poet's work in a musical theatre dialogue with exceptional musicians Michalis Kouloumis, Yiannis Koutis and Andreas Papapetrou. Through musical improvisation, together they explore the soundscapes and stories sung by Gatsos' poems.

24/9 Not I / Samuel Beckett

thu 20:30 (30')

A woman who has lost consciousness wakes up. The sound inside her skull wakes her up. It's the words that come out of her mouth. Words without a subject. Without a pair of eyes emphasizing the meaning. Without a pair of hands underlying the emotion. The owner's body is absent.

By bUilt-uP aRea theatre group. Translation/direction/music by Panayiotis Larkou. Acting by Vasiliki Kypraiou.

22/11 Through the eyes of Melina Merκouri and Antonis Samarakis

Sun 20:30 (60')

The project is inspired by the 100th anniversary of the birth of Antonis Samarakis and Melina Merkouri. The narration joins the music to bring out the different critical and alternative voices of the two personalities in juxtaposition to others. The band will be accompanied by the male vocal ensemble "Ilantron".

Conductor / artistic curator: Michalis Grigoriou

4/12 The case of the missing tortilla and other stories in dystopian times

fri 20:30 (50')

A missing tortilla. A gang of confused slugs. A beating heart craving ice-cream.

The outside world is a menacing place. But so is home.This is the story of a woman's everyday existence spiralling out of control. The daily turns extra-daily, the ordinary extra-ordinary, the outdoors becomes unknown and the indoors uninviting. What a mess.

Performer: Loukia Pieridou

17/12 Lambros

thu 20:30 (55' - 60')

Lambros, a young man, is employed as false witness in a trial-fixing ring. Everything works just fine, until things stop working just fine. Lambros is trapped. What has occurred? What is true and what is false? What is freedom, and what does its absence signify? Which things belong to us? Which of our choices are really our own?

Playwright / Director: Myrto Papachristoforou, Artistic Supervisor: Katerina Attalidou

19/12 Sea Wall by Simon Stephens / Maria Karolidou Theatre Ensemble

sat, 20:30 (40')

With this text, Simon Stephens attempts an honest, captivating and unapologetic exploration of the subject of a father's loss. The narration addresses, with exceptional sensitivity, humour and insightfulness the challenges and the joy of being a father.

Translator / Director: Maria Iole Karolidou, Cast: Panos Makris

Sponsors: Ministry of Education, Curture, Sports and Youth, OPAP Cyprus, Deputy Ministry of Tourism, Medochemie

With the support: Limassol Municipality

Media Sponsors: Kathimerini Newspaper, Synergia Media

July - December @Rialto Theatre

Information / Reseration: 77 77 77 45

Tickets: € 8 / 5 E-ticket: www.rialto.com.cy

Related Articles Shows View More Cyprus Stories

More Hot Stories For You