Bong Joon-HÎ¿'s PARASITE Will Screen at Rialto Theatre

Bong Joon-Hο's critically acclaimed film (winner of the Palme d' Or at this year's Cannes Festival) is an excellent blend of black comedy, satire and thriller. The film tells the story of two families of different social and financial backgrounds that "coexist" in the luxurious mansion of the wealthy family in an exceptionally improbable manner.

Bong Joon Ho was born on September 14, 1969 in Daegu, South Korea. He is a writer and director. Nominated for 2 Golden Globes. Another 86 wins & 85 nominations in his career.

Philmography: Parasite (2019), Okja (2017), Snowpiercer (2013), Mother (2009), Shaking Tokyo (2008, μέρος του TOKYO!), The Host (2006), Memories of Murder (2003), Barking dogs never bite (2000).

Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, Park So-dam

With Greek and English subtitles

Country: S. Korea, Year: 2019, Duration: 132'

Rialto Theatre, Wednesday 15 January, 20:30

Information / Reservation: 77 77 77 45

Tickets: € 10 / 8, E-ticket: www.rialto.com.cy





