Alexia - Women in Jazz comes to Rialto Theatre in Limassol Sunday 15 March.

Alexia pays tribute to the female Voices of Jazz and Gospel music - Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Mahalia Jackson, Felicia Sanders, Anita O'Day, Betty Carter, Abbey Lincoln etc.

Through their songs, the audience will be transported to the underground Jazz Clubs of New Orleans, Harlem, New York, and the churches of the deep South. Their music choices provide an insight into their lives, and how they impacted society. Classic songs like, "Strange Fruit", "Just a Closer Walk with Thee", "Four Women", and "Throw it Away".

The «Women in Jazz», also sheds light on Alexia's own story, with songs from her critically acclaimed triple album, "Re-bE", and from Alexia's GRAMMY recognized Jazz album, "Birds Have to Fly".

Through this performance, Alexia brings the audience closer to the essence of Jazz, by breaking prejudices and misconceptions about What is Jazz. This performance is an audiovisual show for everyone who loves Music.

Alexia is accompanied by a 5-member orchestra of select musicians and singers, of the contemporary European Jazz music scene, with participation of talented young students from the Music School of Lanitio High School and students (unaccompanied minors, asylum-seekers) attending Peter and Paul High School in Limassol; from Alexia's cooperation with the United Nations High Commission for the Refugees (UNHCR).

Musicians: Ermis Michail - Electric Guitar, Andreas Rodosthenous - Electric Bass

Christos Yerolatsitis - Piano / Keyboard, Rodos Panayiotou - Percussion

Elias Ioannou - Trumpet, Vicky Anastasiou - Voice

Rialto Theatre, Sanday 15 March, 20:30

Information / Reservation: 77 77 77 45

Tickets: € 25 /20, E-tickets: www.rialto.com.cy





