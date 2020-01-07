Alexia: The Untold Story of Women in Jazz Comes to Rialto Theatre

Alexia: The Untold Story of Women in Jazz comes to the Rialto Theatre, January 12.

Alexia pays tribute to the great female Voices of American Jazz - Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Felicia Sanders, Anita O'Day, Betty Carter, Abbey Lincoln etc. as she performs their less known songs. Their music choices provide a springboard into who they were, how they felt about everything transpiring around them in the world and in their personal life, and how their activism impacted on society.

The Untold Story of Women in Jazz will also shed light on the Untold Story of Alexia herself over the span of her music career to date.

Alexia is accompanied by a 5-member orchestra of select musicians of the contemporary Cypriot jazz scene.

Ermis Michail - Electric Guitar

Andreas Rodosthenous - Electric Bass

Christos Yerolatsitis - Piano / Keyboard

Rodos Panayiotou - Percussion

Elias Ioannou - Trumpet



Rialto Theatre, Sunday 12 January, 20:30

Information / Reservation: 77 77 77 45

Tickets: € 25 /20

E-tickets: www.rialto.com.cy





