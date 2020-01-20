ALL MY SONS Will Be Broadcast to Rialto Theatre As Part of NT Live

Broadcast from The Old Vic in London, Academy Award-winner Sally Field (Steel Magnolias, Brothers & Sisters) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day) star in Arthur Miller's blistering drama All My Sons.

America, 1947. Despite hard choices and even harder knocks, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story. They have built a home, raised two sons and established a thriving business. But nothing lasts forever and their contented lives, already shadowed by the loss of their eldest boy to war, are about to shatter. With the return of a figure from the past, long buried truths are forced to the surface and the price of their American dream is laid bare.

Jeremy Herrin (NT Live: This House) directs the cast, which also includes Jenna Coleman (Victoria), and Colin Morgan (Merlin) alongside Bessie Carter, Oliver Johnstone, Kayla Meikle and Sule Rimi.

With Greek and English subtitles

Duration: 155', Suitable 11+

Rialto Theatre, Tuesday 4 March, 20:00

Information / Reservation: 77 77 77 45

Tickets: € 10 / 8, E-ticket: www.rialto.com.cy





