Napa Valley Museum Yountville Reopens June 18

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is reopening all galleries to the public on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11 am. The Museum will reopen on a modified schedule: Fridays through Sundays from 11 to 4 (except major holidays). All galleries have been closed since March 16, 2020 due to COVID, but the Museum has maintained an active online presence, including a virtual version of its popular exhibition "Lucy Liu: One Of These Things Is Not Like The Others," as well as well-regarded student shows and a vivid photography exhibition on the Napa and Sonoma County wildfires featuring images by Tim Carl.

"People from all over the world have viewed the "Lucy Liu" virtual tour, which was our first exhibition filmed in 3D inside the gallery and a fundraiser for our reopening," says Museum Executive Director Laura Rafaty. "But there is no substitute for seeing the works in person. We are so grateful that Lucy has allowed us to keep these works and reopen the exhibit to the public in our Main Gallery on June 18, on display through August 29. The virtual tour will continue to be available on our website, so people unable to travel to Napa Valley won't have to miss out."

This U.S. premiere exhibition of paintings and sculpture by the artist, actress and advocate: Lucy Liu, comprises an intimate collection of deeply personal artworks, ranging from large-scale paintings to inventive mixed media works to intricate wood sculptures. It includes a video title wall and other film showing Liu in her studio as she demonstrates and explains her techniques and inspirations. An accomplished artist whose work was last exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore, Liu is an award-winning actress who has appeared in films, on television and on Broadway. She is also a respected director and dedicated UNICEF ambassador, advocating for children's health and protection since 2004.

"When we closed in March of 2020, we were seeing strong interest in the newly-opened 'Lucy Liu' exhibition, and getting ready to open a particularly strong student-curated exhibition in March," recalls Rafaty. "We never dreamed we would be closed this long, and are lucky that we've been able to obtain government loans, grants and donations enabling our small nonprofit to remain viable. Many of our employees were furloughed, and some moved on to other things. In the meantime, many other exhibitions have been developed and scheduled, only to fall victim to our persistent closure. We so look forward to welcoming the public back to the Museum at along last, and to bringing our museum family - our artists, visitors, staff, trustees and members - back to our galleries."



The Museum is observing all COVID safety protocols, which are updated as the state, county and Veterans Home requirements change. It will reopen with the following exhibitions:

Lucy Liu: One Of These Things Is Not Like The Others*. In the Main Gallery, the first U.S. museum exhibition of paintings and sculpture by Lucy Liu, the Artist, Actress and Advocate. An accomplished artist whose work was recently exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore, Liu has created an impressive collection of deeply personal artworks, ranging from large-scale paintings to inventive mixed media works to intricate wood sculptures; and

The Yates Collection, in the Spotlight Gallery, showcases exquisite works collected by the Yates Foundation and on long-term loan to the Museum, including works by Matisse, Pissarro, Picasso, and Chagall; and

In the new History Gallery, our permanent history exhibition: "Land and People of the Napa Valley." Our popular history cases return from their tour of downtown Napa in a new permanent gallery configuration, including the Veterans Home history display.

The Museum's virtual exhibitions will continue to be available online on its website.

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is located at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville and its reopening scheduled hours are Fridays through Sundays from 11 to 4 pm. The Museum hopes to resume its regular Wednesday through Sunday schedule as attendance demands.

*Due to adult subject matter, the Museum recommends that visitors to the "Lucy Liu" exhibit under age 18 be accompanied by a parent (the downstairs history and art exhibitions are accessible for younger viewers).

Learn more at www.napavalleymuseum.org.