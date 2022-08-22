Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Music Academy Announces 2022 Competition Winners

16 Music Academy fellows win career-advancing opportunities + over $45,000 in prizes at the 75th Anniversary Summer School & Festival.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Winners have been announced for 2022 Music Academy / London Symphony Orchestra Keston MAX program, Solo Piano, Duo, and Song Competitions, and the Fast Pitch Awards.

The Academy sends 10 2022 winners to London this November alongside previous awardees to perform with the London Symphony Orchestra in Keston MAX (Music Academy Exchange)

Performance Competition winners return for a recital series at the Music Academy's 2023 Summer Festival

"The Music Academy is committed to offering career-advancing pathways to our fellows. In this milestone 75th anniversary season, we celebrate the success of our awardees and are honored to help propel a new generation of performers and innovators forward."

- Scott Reed, Music Academy President & CEO

The Music Academy's Solo Piano, Duo, Marilyn Horne Song, and Fast Pitch Awards offered fellows opportunities to showcase their performance and entrepreneurial talents.

Each of the six winners received a cash award of $5,000. The winners of the Solo Piano, Duo, and Marilyn Horne Song Competitions will also have a work from a composer commissioned on their behalf. For 2022, those commissioned artists are Stewart Goodyear, Christopher Cerrone, and Tom Cipullo, respectively. The winners will premiere the commissions in recital in the Music Academy's Hahn Hall at the opening of the 2023 Summer Festival as a series.

For each recital, the winners may utilize a $1,000 stipend to produce and present their performances in new ways. Additionally, they are encouraged to use Hahn Hall's recently enhanced audio, lighting, and projection capabilities to craft innovative performances.

The Duo Competition is generously endowed by Leslie and Philip Bernstein.

"Each fellows' commitment to addressing challenges, both in the music industry and beyond, was impressive. These entrepreneurs and their innovative ideas - ranging from musical projects addressing climate change and social justice to new technologies and approaches to presenting performances - all have the potential for significant impact in our industry."

- Patrick Spence, Music Academy Board Member, Fast Pitch Awards adjudicator

Ten finalists shared ideas for new ventures in the Fast Pitch Awards, and one fellow - Angie Zhang - was named the winner to encourage her innovation and creativity. Angie's pitch was MusicBesties: an app to "turn strangers into besties" by providing a direct line of communication between musicians and audience members. With the scan of a QR code on a musician's program or website, one is linked to their favorite artist's profile on the app with options to listen, watch, attend upcoming performances, book them for concerts or lessons, or even host them when they're in town.

Learn about all the finalists and their innovative concepts here.

"While each pitch focused on unique ways to propel classical music forward, I was struck by the common thread of innovation to foster connection to the music. I am excited to see what these fellows will do with their talent and creativity, especially as they develop their dynamic projects and bring them to market."

- Joyce Kwon, Fast Pitch Awards adjudicator

Solo Piano Competition: Adria Ye solo piano

Duo Competition (pictured): Joshua Williams tuba, Yu-Ting Peng collaborative piano

Marilyn Horne Song Competition: Joanne Evans mezzo-soprano, Tzu-Kuang Tan vocal piano

Fast Pitch Awards: Angie Zhang MusicBesties, solo piano

"The level of talent, skill, and artistry of both the singers and pianists was most impressive and moving. The repertoire choices were rich and varied, showcasing every individual's strengths, and expressed interpretations that resonated with the judging panel and the audience for their beauty and authenticity. The competition gave strong proof that the art song is very much alive and will only continue to flourish."

- Ana María Martínez, Marilyn Horne Song Competition adjudicator

Solo Piano Competition: Michelle Cann, Stewart Goodyear, Natasha Kislenko

Duo Competition: Mariam Adam, Sarah Gibson, Jennifer Koh

Marilyn Horne Song Competition: Sasha Cooke, Martin Katz, Ana María Martínez

Fast Pitch Awards: Joyce Kwon, Francisco J. Núñez, Patrick Spence

Instrumental fellows were welcome to audition for the 2022 Keston MAX (Music Academy Exchange) with the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO). Five LSO guest musicians Sarah Quinn, Rebecca Gilliver, Daniel Jemison, Angela Barnes, and Neil Percy worked with the fellows in person this summer and adjudicated the audition, selecting ten winners.

The Music Academy will send the 2022 winners to London this November to train and perform alongside previous winners from 2019, 2020, and 2021 under LSO Principal Guest Conductor Gianandrea Noseda.

2022 Keston MAX Fellows

Kenneth Chauby trumpet
Nicholas Gallitano viola
Gene Hotta viola
Orion Miller double bass
Katelyn Poetker clarinet
Gracie Potter trombone
Matthew A. West percussion
Melody Yuan violin
Hanna Zhdan violin

These winners each receive a $1,500 award, plus travel, housing, and meals, and will spend 10 days participating in the following incredible opportunities:

  • Nov 17: Fellows will perform Symphonic Jazz with Jess Gillam at Barbican Hall, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda
  • Nov 20: Fellows will join the LSO for a performance of Beethoven and Berlioz at LSO St Luke's led by Gianandrea Noseda
  • Nov 24: Fellows will perform Shostakovich: The Year 1905 in Barbican Hall, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda
  • Other activities include lessons, coachings, rehearsals, and additional performance opportunities with LSO musicians

