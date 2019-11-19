KAT LIZ KRAMER: THIS IS ME is Heading to Don't Tell Mama

Kat Liz Kramer: This is Me is a show about finding your identity through music. Kat was brought up in the ballet and musical theatre world in Orange County, California. Between touring the world and eventually landing in New York, she found a love for storytelling through music. Kat's songwriting is a blend between musical theatre and indie folk rock, but most of all it is uniquely Kat. Kat hopes to connect the world through songwriting and heal others like music has helped to heal her. $25.00 cover charge and a 2 drink minimum per person CASH ONLY Seating from 6:30pm Approximate running time: 65 minutes

