Eden Espinosa to Kick Off Broadway at The Mission Inn Concert Series in Riverside

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Riverside Theatricals, the city's newly established professional nonprofit theatre company, announced a new partnership with the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa to present Broadway at The Mission Inn, a monthly dinner-and-concert series featuring Broadway performers. Broadway at The Mission Inn brings celebrated Broadway performers to downtown Riverside for an intimate evening of fine dining and entertainment.

The series will debut on Sunday, January 24, 2027, with Broadway actress and vocalist Eden Espinosa, whose career includes starring roles in Wicked, Rent, and Lempicka.

Set within the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, Broadway at The Mission Inn will combine a three-course dinner with an intimate concert performed by a featured Broadway artist. The series is designed to bring the caliber of entertainment traditionally associated with New York's Broadway stages directly to Riverside, while celebrating the city's rich cultural heritage and growing performing arts community.

A New Partnership Celebrating Arts, Culture, and Community

For Riverside Theatricals, the partnership represents an important step in the organization's mission to establish a sustainable professional theatre presence in Riverside, bringing together accomplished artists, exceptional venues, and audiences seeking high-quality live entertainment.

'Our goal is to create exceptional theatrical experiences that are uniquely Riverside, productions and events that not only resonate with our local community but also attract audiences from throughout the region and beyond. When we began envisioning a monthly Broadway concert series to launch our professional programming, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa was not simply the obvious choice; in my eyes, it was the only choice. It's iconic setting, rich history, and timeless elegance deserve to celebrated and experienced, and I can think of no more fitting backdrop for a series dedicated to artistic excellence. I believe this partnership represents the beginning of something truly special - not just for Riverside Theatricals, but for the future of professional theatre in Riverside.'

- Jordan Beck, Executive Producer/Managing Director, Riverside Theatricals

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, one of Southern California's most recognizable historic landmarks, provides a fitting setting for a series that combines artistic excellence with hospitality and an intimate audience experience.

'For generations, The Mission Inn has been a place for community, celebrations, appreciation of the arts and making special memories with friends. Our partnership with Riverside Theatricals is a simple continuation of an important part of our history and our future. We are so excited to welcome the community to this special series.'

- Alfredo Anguiano, General Manager, Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

Broadway Talent in an Intimate Setting

Unlike a traditional theatrical production, Broadway at The Mission Inn offers audiences the opportunity to experience celebrated performers in a uniquely personal concert setting. Each engagement will showcase a featured artist performing selections from their career, Broadway favorites, and other musical material, accompanied by live music.

The inaugural performance will feature Eden Espinosa, widely recognized for her portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway and in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Her extensive stage career also includes Maureen in Rent and her Tony Award-nominated performance as Tamara de Lempicka in the original Broadway production of Lempicka.

'There is something truly extraordinary about experiencing Broadway's most celebrated artists in an intimate setting. At the heart of this series is the opportunity to bring performers whose remarkable careers have graced some of the world's most prestigious stages directly to Riverside, offering audiences a rare glimpse into the artistry beyond their iconic roles.'

- Stefan Miller, Artistic Director, Riverside Theatricals

Future Broadway at The Mission Inn performances will feature additional acclaimed Broadway artists, with new headliners and dates to be announced.

An Evening of Dinner and Entertainment

Guests attending the January 24 inaugural event will enjoy a three-course dinner followed by a live concert featuring Eden Espinosa. The evening will include a 20-minute intermission, during which dessert will be served.

A limited number of VIP experiences will also be available, offering preferred seating and additional exclusive benefits.

Event Information

Broadway at The Mission Inn: Eden Espinosa

Sunday, January 24, 2027

Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

3649 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside, CA 92501

Evening Schedule:

VIP Pre-Show Cocktail Hour: 4:30 PM

General Check-In: 5:00 PM

Doors Open: 5:15 PM

Dinner Service: 5:30 PM

Concert Begins: 6:30 PM

Tickets: $150-$250, depending on seating selection.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public. For reservations and additional information, visit www.RiversideTheatricals.org.

About Riverside Theatricals

Riverside Theatricals is a professional 501(c)(3) nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to producing high-quality theatre in Riverside, California. Founded by Executive Producer/Managing Director Jordan Beck and Artistic Director Stefan Miller, the organization brings together emerging and established artists to create dynamic, engaging productions that entertain, inspire, and enrich the community.

Rooted in humility, collaboration, and purpose, Riverside Theatricals seeks to cultivate artists and audiences through performance, education, and outreach, using theatre as a powerful vehicle for connection, growth, and positive impact.

For more information, visit www.RiversideTheatricals.org.

About the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is a National Historic Landmark in downtown Riverside, California, where history, hospitality, culture and celebration have come together for 150 years. Founded in 1876, the hotel is the largest Mission Revival-style building in the United States, and has welcomed U.S. presidents, celebrities, artists, travelers and neighbors who have made it part of their own stories across generations. Today, the hotel offers 238 luxuriously appointed guestrooms and suites, six restaurants and lounges, the award-winning Spa at The Mission Inn, a lushly landscaped outdoor pool and 25,000 square feet of event space. The property has warmly embraced its role as Southern California's Gathering Place, hosting weddings, celebrations, community gatherings and corporate events, as well as signature traditions such as the annual Festival of Lights. Now owned by the San Manuel Investment Authority and managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality, The Mission Inn enters a new chapter that honors its storied past, while creating fresh experiences for guests to gather, explore and savor year-round. For more information, visit missioninn.com.

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