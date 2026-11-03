Catalina Museum for Art & History to Present Painting Catalina Exhibition of 35 Island Paintings

NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Catalina Museum for Art & History will present Painting Catalina: An Island Through Artists' Eyes, on view October 17, 2026 - December 12, 2027. For over a century, Catalina Island has captivated artists with its rugged shores, rolling hills, and remarkable light. Through their paintings, these artists capture not only the island's natural beauty, but also the evolving ways its landscape has been seen, experienced and interpreted over time.

Featuring 35 paintings drawn exclusively from the permanent collection of the Catalina Museum for Art & History, Painting Catalina explores more than a century of artistic perspectives of the island. The exhibition also offers a glimpse into the Museum's collecting history and its enduring dedication to preserving and celebrating Catalina's artistic legacy.

“For more than a century, artists have interpreted Catalina's landscape through their own experiences and artistic traditions,” said Sheila Bergman, PhD, Executive Director of Catalina Museum for Art & History. “Bringing these paintings together from our permanent collection allows us to examine how artistic perspectives of the island have evolved over time, while recognizing the importance of preserving these works as part of California's cultural history.”

The exhibition starts with Frances Lauderbach, an artist and educator whose connection to Catalina began in 1897, when she and her mother settled in Avalon, and evolved into an inspiring relationship that resulted in a collection of paintings of the island, offering an extraordinary and intimate view of Catalina at the turn of the twentieth century. Her paintings presented in this exhibition offer an intimate visual record of the island and the life of an artist deserving of greater recognition. Also during this time period, Granville Redmond, a leading figure in California Impressionism known for his artistic approach of combining the color and light of Impressionism with his remarkable sensitivity to atmosphere, mood, and the natural environment, painted Catalina,Toyon Bay, c.1901, which showcases Catalina as part of the larger story of California Impressionism.

For Roger Moulton “Bud” Upton, Catalina became both a lifelong artistic subject and home, where he settled permanently in 1932. His paintings convey a deep connection to the island and its community, while his involvement in Avalon's cultural life as a resident helped shape a legacy that endures today. His paintings included in Painting Catalina offer a tremendous view of Catalina through the eyes of an artist whose creative life was inseparable from the place he called home.

The exhibition concludes with seven contemporary artists whose paintings reflect the vitality of contemporary landscape painting. Their work brings distinctive interpretations of familiar places while continuing an artistic legacy that began more than a century ago.

Together, the paintings included in Painting Catalina present a visual history of Catalina through successive generations of artists. They also highlight the importance of the Museum's permanent collection as not simply a record of the past, but as a resource through which the island's artistic history can continue to be explored and understood.

For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org.

Love Theater in Costa Mesa? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming