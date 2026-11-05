Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
CHRISTMAS CABARET to be Presented by American Coast Theatre Company
The performance will take place on Wednesday, December 16.
American Coast Theater Company is inviting audiences back for their holiday classic, Christmas Cabaret. This is a festive celebration of holiday cheer and magical music. Follow tthree young couples, the Munck family and friends, through one more Christmas of new and traditional songs and life experiences from this fabulous and funny sextet with gorgeous piano accompaniment by David Diiorio! Director is Susan K. Berkompas; Piano Accompanist is David Diiorio. Performances will take place on Wednesday, December 16 at 7:30.
The cast features Luke Desmond, Logan Eliza, Rezia Landers, Elijah Munck, Leilani Munck, and Micah Munck. Designers include Kaitlyn Campbell (Scenic Designer), Lia Hansen (Makeup Designer and Costumer), and Ken Lennon (Lighting Designer).
The crew includes Kaitlyn Campbell (Technical Director), Jim Huffman (Assistant Technical Director); Connor Berkompas (Stage Manager); and Anabelle Collins (Mics and Box Office).
Production staff: includes Susan K. Berkompas (Theatre Department Chair); Montana Leyva and Natalia Elizalde (Production Managers); Lily Hinojosa (Theatre Manager); Dylan Thomas Cranford and Anabelle Collins (Assistant Theatre Managers).
All performances are presented on the campus of Vanguard University, in the Lyceum Theater. Ticket prices are $22 for general admission and $18 for seniors, children, college students, and groups (this does not include service and processing fees).
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